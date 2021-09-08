Embracer : Invitation to Embracer Group's Annual General Meeting including selected deep dive information

You are hereby invited to the webcast in connection to the Embracer Group Annual General Meeting on September 16, 2021. At the webcast, the annual operations overview will be supplemented by selected deep dives sections and a presentation of Operating Group Gearbox Entertainment by CEO and founder Randy Pitchford and Chief Business Officer Sean Haran. Market insights will then be provided by market research firm Newzoo, a leading provider of games market data and insights.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Lars Wingefors and CFO Johan Ekström. Martin Arnell, equity analyst from DNB Markets, will be moderating the presentation and a Q&A-session after the main presentation.

Date: September 16, 2021

Time: 15:00-17:00 (CEST)

Place: Karlstad CCC, Tage Erlandergatan 8, Karlstad or by webcast.

Link to webcast: here

Due to the development of the coronavirus, the Annual General Meeting will also be by webcast. Embracer encourages digital participation; however, physical presence is possible with a maximum audience of 50 persons. Please refer to the separate notice of the Annual General Meeting for instructions on how to register for physical presence at Karlstad CCC, Tage Erlandergatan 8 Karlstad: https://embracer.com/release/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-in-embracer-group-ab-2/

Under the section 'Attend remotely' you will find further information about the conditions for participation in the meeting and the webcast as shareholder or guest.

Questions are invited in advance by e-mail to: ir@embracer.comand live during the presentation via a message board (not available at YouTube).

The presentation will also be cast in Embracer Group's official Youtube-channel: here

For additional information, please contact:

Beatrice Forsgren, Head of Brand & Communication Embracer Group

Tel: +46 704 52 57 63, E-mail: beatrice.forsgren@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The Group has 80 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 8,500 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

