    EMBRAC B   SE0013121589

EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)

(EMBRAC B)
Embracer : Invitation to presentation of Embracer Group's Q4 and Year End Report

05/12/2021 | 11:30am EDT
Embracer Group hereby invites you to a presentation in connection with the publication of the Year End Report for the fiscal year 2020/2021 and the interim report for the fourth quarter, the period January-March 2021. The report will be published at 06.00 (CET) on May 20th and available as of this time at www.embracer.com.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Lars Wingefors and CFO Johan Ekström, and afterwards a Q&A session, led by analyst Oscar Erixon from Carnegie, will follow.

Covid-19

The Embracer Group safeguards stakeholders' health and strives to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, as well as comply with applicable restrictions and regulatory recommendations. The presentation will therefore only be held digitally without the possibility of personal presence.

Date: May 20, 2021Time: 09:00 CET Online: Welcome to participate online via Embracer Group's official YouTube channel or by webcast.

Questions are welcome in advance by e-mail to: ir@embracer.comand live during the presentation via a message board (not available at YouTube).

Link to Embracer Group's official Youtube channel: here

Link to webcast: here

For more information, please contact:
Beatrice Forsgren, Head of Brand and Communication Embracer Group AB (publ)
Tel: +46 704 52 57 63
E-mail: beatrice.forsgren@embracer.com

About Embracer Group:

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic GmbH, Koch Media GmbH/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain AB, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The Group has 68 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 7000 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information: https://embracer.com/investors/subscription/

For more information, please visit:http://www.embracer.com

Invitation to presentation of Embracer Group's Q4 and Year End Report

Disclaimer

Embracer Group AB published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 15:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
