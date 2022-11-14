Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Embraer S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ERJ   US29082A1079

EMBRAER S.A.

(ERJ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25 2022-11-14 am EST
9.970 USD   -3.95%
10:17aEMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS - 3rd QUARTER 2022
PR
09:55aEmbraer at Airline Economics Singapore Conference
AQ
09:43aHeroux-devtek awarded life-cycle contract for the e190f and e195f freighter conversion program
AQ
EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS - 3rd QUARTER 2022

11/14/2022 | 10:17am EST
SÃO PAULO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results. 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Embraer delivered 10 commercial jets and 23 executive jets (15 light / 8 mid/super-midsize jets) in 3Q22, bringing YTD deliveries to 27 commercial jets and 52 executive jets (33 light /19 mid/super-midsize jets). Although deliveries have been back ended to 4Q22 due to supply chain challenges in 2022, they are close to historical average for the quarter.
  • Reported 3Q22 consolidated gross margin of 19.1% compared to 19.0% reported in 3Q21. As a reference, 9M22 consolidated gross margin of 20.9% higher than 16.0% reported in same period of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$50 million and US$93 million, respectively, yielding Adj. EBIT margin of 5.4% and Adj. EBITDA margin of 10.0%.
  • Free cash flow (FCF) in 3Q22 was negative US$109.4 million, mainly explained by working capital increase due to higher deliveries in 4Q22 which will reverse to a positive trend.
  • The Company finished the quarter with net debt of US$1.275 billion, or US$0.53 billion less than 3Q21 in line with the strategy to reduce interest expenses. 
  • A revolving credit facility of up to US$650 million with 14 financial institutions was signed to increase our liquidity and improve our capital structure, following Embraer liability management strategy, or reducing gross debt and interest expenses.
  • We reaffirm all aspects of our 2022 financial and deliveries guidance, with an increase in our Free Cash Flow guidance from US$50 million or better to US$150 million or better.

For additional information, please check the full document on our website: ri.embraer.com.br

Investor Relations

Leonardo Shinohara, Jose Triques, Viviane Pinheiro, Eliane Fanis and Caio Moriani.
(+55 11) 3040-6874
investor.relations@embraer.com.br
ri.embraer.com.br

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 3Q22 Results on:

ENGLISH: Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM (SP Time) / 08:00 AM (NY Time).

Access Link: https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XgTmGC7YRHecrEFL4-gETQ [mzgroup.zoom.us]

To participate by Phone:

• From Brazil: +55 11 4632 2236 or 55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788.
• From U.S.: +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847.
• International Phone Numbers available at https://mzgroup.zoom.us/u/kdl6WjpjTv 
ID: 863 6655 9280
Password: 891558

We recommend you call 20 minutes in advance.

THE CONFERENCE CALL WILL ALSO BE BROADCASTED LIVE OVER THE WEB, AT THE ADDRESS: ri.embraer.com.br

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-earnings-results---3rd-quarter-2022-301677105.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.


© PRNewswire 2022
