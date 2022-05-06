Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Embraer S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERJ   US29082A1079

EMBRAER S.A.

(ERJ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
11.28 USD   -2.08%
05/06EMBRAER S.A. : Material Fact - Approval of business combination between Eve and Zanite
PR
05/02EMBRAER S.A. : Material fact - strategic partnership
PR
05/02EMBRAER S.A.(BOVESPA : EMBR3) added to Brazil Small Cap Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMBRAER S.A.: Material Fact - Approval of business combination between Eve and Zanite

05/06/2022 | 08:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) (the "Company") refers to the material facts disclosed on June 10th, 2021, and December 21st, 2021, about the business combination (the "Business Combination") between EVE UAM, LLC ("Eve"), an entity controlled by the Company, and Zanite Acquisition Corp. ("Zanite"). The Company became aware that the Business Combination has been approved by Zanite stockholders today.

Such approval is an important step towards the closing of the Business Combination. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions that can only be satisfied or waived on the closing date, the Company expects that the closing of the Business Combination will occur on May 9, 2022.

The Business Combination is in line with the Company's innovation and growth strategy, and its consummation reinforces the Company's commitment to achieve this strategy.

São José dos Campos, May 6, 2022.

Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice-President and CFO

  

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa-material-fact---approval-of-business-combination-between-eve-and-zanite-301542106.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about EMBRAER S.A.
05/06EMBRAER S.A. : Material Fact - Approval of business combination between Eve and Zanite
PR
05/02EMBRAER S.A. : Material fact - strategic partnership
PR
05/02EMBRAER S.A.(BOVESPA : EMBR3) added to Brazil Small Cap Index
CI
04/29EMBRAER S A : Eve Announces Business Updates in Preparation for Closing of Business Combin..
PU
04/29EMBRAER S.A.(BOVESPA : EMBR3) dropped from Brazil Mid-Large Cap Index
CI
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Embraer S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28Embraer's Q1 Adjusted Loss per American Depositary Share Narrows as Revenue Declines
MT
04/28EMBRAER : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28EMBRAER S A : Releases Earnings Results 1st Quarter 2022
PU
04/28Earnings Flash (ERJ) EMBRAER S.A. Posts Q1 Revenue $600.9M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMBRAER S.A.
More recommendations