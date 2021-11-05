Log in
    ERJ   US29082A1079

EMBRAER S.A.

(ERJ)
11/04 04:10:00 pm
15.52 USD   -3.24%
08:16aEmbraer S.A. - Publicly-Held Company - Material Fact
PR
06:57aEMBRAER : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:42aBrazil's Embraer reports net loss in Q3, upgrades free cash flow guidance
RE
Embraer S.A. - Publicly-Held Company - Material Fact

11/05/2021 | 08:16am EDT
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brasil, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Embraer" or "Company") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, informs its shareholders and the market in general of the update of its projections for the year 2021.

Over the first nine months of 2021, Embraer has registered accumulated free cash flow of US$ (160.1) million, which is better than the Company's initial expectations for free cash flow performance over this period. Embraer also expects the fourth quarter to show normal seasonal patterns in terms of higher deliveries and revenues, leading to expected positive free cash flow in 4Q21.

As a result, Embraer is updating its 2021 free cash flow guidance to US$ 100 million or better for the year, an improvement from the prior range of free cash flow of US$ (150) million to breakeven. All other aspects of the Company's deliveries and financial guidance remain unchanged at present.

2021 UPDATED  GUIDANCE


PREVIOUS

UPDATED

Commercial Aviation deliveries

45

-

50

45

-

50

Executive Aviation deliveries

90

-

95

90

-

95

Consolidated Revenues (US$ blns)

$4.0

-

$4.5

$4.0

-

$4.5

Adjusted EBIT margin

3.0%

-

4.0%

3.0%

-

4.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

8.5%

-

9.5%

8.5%

-

9.5%

Free Cash Flow (US$ mlns)

($150)

-

$0

$100

or

better

Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice-President, Finance &
Investor Relations

PRESS OFFICES:

Headquarters (Brazil)

Corporate Communications
embraer@idealhks.com  
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984

North America

Alyssa Ten Eyck
ayeck@embraer.com  
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Guy Douglas
guy.douglas@nl.embraer.com  
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109

China

Mirage Zhong 
mirage.zhong@bjs.embraer.com  
Cell:  +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988

Asia Pacific

Nilma Missir-Boissac
nilma.boissac@sin.embraer.com  
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa---publicly-held-company---material-fact-301417564.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
