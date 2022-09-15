Apollo to provide $1.5 billion in funding to Embraer's customers

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer SA
said on Thursday that it signed a memorandum of
understanding with Apollo Global Management to provide
up to $1.5 billion in funding for the planemaker's regional
aircraft customers.
According to a securities filing, funding would be available
through Apollo's aviation business, but Apollo could also
"access additional low-cost capital across its broader
investment platform."
Under the agreement, the companies also reached a deal for
the sale and leaseback of six E195-E2s aircraft to Porter
Airlines, which are scheduled for a 2023 delivery.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)