  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EMBRAER S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:50 2022-09-15 pm EDT
13.63 BRL   +3.73%
Apollo to provide $1.5 billion in funding to Embraer's customers

09/15/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer SA said on Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Apollo Global Management to provide up to $1.5 billion in funding for the planemaker's regional aircraft customers.

According to a securities filing, funding would be available through Apollo's aviation business, but Apollo could also "access additional low-cost capital across its broader investment platform."

Under the agreement, the companies also reached a deal for the sale and leaseback of six E195-E2s aircraft to Porter Airlines, which are scheduled for a 2023 delivery.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 2.20% 58.11 End-of-day quote.-19.77%
EMBRAER S.A. 3.73% 13.63 Delayed Quote.-47.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 941 M - -
Net income 2022 118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 76,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 866 M 1 845 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 15 427
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,54 $
Average target price 4,92 $
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-47.10%1 866
THE BOEING COMPANY-25.86%88 632
AIRBUS SE-15.02%75 189
TEXTRON INC.-17.10%13 538
DASSAULT AVIATION36.21%10 767
AVICOPTER PLC-42.05%4 025