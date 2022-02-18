Brazil planemaker Embraer approves three-year pause in E175-E2 jet development program

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer said on Friday its board approved a three-year pause in the development program of its E175-E2 jet.

In a securities filing, the company said it now sees E175-E2 jets entering into service in 2027-2028.

The company added the rescheduling of activities was associated with "ongoing discussions between U.S. airlines and pilot unions" due to the "maximum take-off weight (MTOW) limit for aircraft with up to 76 seats, as well as global market conditions for commercial aviation and continued interest in the current E175 jet in the North American market." (Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)