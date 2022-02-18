Log in
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil planemaker Embraer approves three-year pause in E175-E2 jet development program

02/18/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer said on Friday its board approved a three-year pause in the development program of its E175-E2 jet.

In a securities filing, the company said it now sees E175-E2 jets entering into service in 2027-2028.

The company added the rescheduling of activities was associated with "ongoing discussions between U.S. airlines and pilot unions" due to the "maximum take-off weight (MTOW) limit for aircraft with up to 76 seats, as well as global market conditions for commercial aviation and continued interest in the current E175 jet in the North American market." (Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMBRAER S.A. -0.93% 19.16 Delayed Quote.-22.08%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.08% 5.8171 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 469 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 750 M 2 770 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 658
Free-Float 93,8%
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,74 $
Average target price 5,22 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-22.08%2 750
THE BOEING COMPANY8.75%124 517
AIRBUS SE3.52%103 869
TEXTRON INC.-6.48%15 454
DASSAULT AVIATION23.05%11 052
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-31.41%7 592