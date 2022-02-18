Brazil planemaker Embraer approves three-year pause in E175-E2 jet development program

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer said
on Friday its board approved a three-year pause in the
development program of its E175-E2 jet.
In a securities filing, the company said it now sees E175-E2
jets entering into service in 2027-2028.
The company added the rescheduling of activities was
associated with "ongoing discussions between U.S. airlines and
pilot unions" due to the "maximum take-off weight (MTOW) limit
for aircraft with up to 76 seats, as well as global market
conditions for commercial aviation and continued interest in the
current E175 jet in the North American market."
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice
Editing by Chris Reese)