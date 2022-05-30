Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  EMBRAER S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/27 04:07:55 pm EDT
12.68 BRL   +1.44%
08:46aBrazil's Embraer aims for growth in 2023-2026 after pandemic recovery
RE
05/26EMBRAER S A : ITA and FAPESP announce investment in Engineering Research Center to accelerate the future of air mobility
PU
05/24U.S. FAA wants some airplane altimeters retrofitted by end of 2022
RE
Summary 
Summary

Brazil's Embraer aims for growth in 2023-2026 after pandemic recovery

05/30/2022 | 08:46am EDT
European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA expects a recovery in 2021-2022 while aiming for growth in 2023-2026, CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said on Monday.

The outlook comes after large revenue drops due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a failed commercial aviation deal with Boeing Co.

The company's 2023-2026 "fit for growth" plan, Gomes Neto said, is based on pillars such as higher inventory usage and lowering the cost of goods sold.

The company expects to triple its inventory turnover as part of the plan and is well on its way to do so, he noted during an event, while also looking to achieve strong cash generation to finance projects with its own money. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMBRAER S.A. 1.44% 12.68 Delayed Quote.-48.91%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.06% 5.0702 Delayed Quote.-19.98%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 008 M - -
Net income 2022 20,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -62,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 974 M 1 974 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 15 427
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,69 $
Average target price 5,04 $
Spread / Average Target 87,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-48.91%1 974
AIRBUS SE-0.45%94 358
THE BOEING COMPANY-34.32%78 232
TEXTRON INC.-14.46%14 204
DASSAULT AVIATION66.32%14 080
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.48%4 264