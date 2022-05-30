Brazil's Embraer aims for growth in 2023-2026 after pandemic recovery

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian
planemaker Embraer SA expects a recovery in 2021-2022
while aiming for growth in 2023-2026, CEO Francisco Gomes Neto
said on Monday.
The outlook comes after large revenue drops due to the
COVID-19 pandemic and a failed commercial aviation deal with
Boeing Co.
The company's 2023-2026 "fit for growth" plan, Gomes Neto
said, is based on pillars such as higher inventory usage and
lowering the cost of goods sold.
The company expects to triple its inventory turnover as part
of the plan and is well on its way to do so, he noted during an
event, while also looking to achieve strong cash generation to
finance projects with its own money.
