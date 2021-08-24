Log in
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Embraer and Airlines Gol, Azul Rise on Better China Covid Outlook

08/24/2021 | 11:14am EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Shares of Brazilian airlines Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA and Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA rose Tuesday, as did shares of aircraft maker Embraer SA, after concerns about an outbreak of Covid-19 in Brazil ebbed.

The full approval on Monday by the FDA of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is also helping airline shares and Embraer today, according to Rafael Ribeiro, an analyst at the Clear Corretora brokerage.

"Airlines are up around the world because of the decline in worries about Covid in China," he said. "Pfizer got the approval for its vaccine, too and that's good for the whole air travel sector."

Shares of Gol were up 7.9% at 19.97 reais, the equivalent of $3.78, in late-morning trading. Shares of Azul were up 6% at 39.23 reais and shares of Embraer were up 6.8% at 22.34 reais.

China on Monday reported no new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, the first day without new cases since July. The country imposed tough social distancing measures after an outbreak last month, sparking concerns about the impact on economic growth, and the news Monday indicates the measures are having an effect.

China is a major importer of Brazilian commodities including soybeans and iron ore, so the South American country's economy is heavily influenced by Chinese demand.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1113ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMBRAER S.A. 5.28% 20.92 End-of-day quote.136.38%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 1.70% 18.51 End-of-day quote.-25.78%
Analyst Recommendations on EMBRAER S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 325 M - -
Net income 2021 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 857 M 2 847 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 15 658
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
Embraer S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,89 $
Average target price 4,47 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.136.38%2 847
THE BOEING COMPANY-0.65%128 602
AIRBUS SE24.44%103 001
TEXTRON INC.46.82%16 021
DASSAULT AVIATION7.19%9 383
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.2.53%6 996