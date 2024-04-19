SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Friday it delivered 25 aircraft - seven commercial planes and 18 executive jets - in the first quarter of 2024, a 67% increase on a yearly basis.

Embraer, the world's third-largest planemaker behind Boeing and Airbus, said in a securities filing that its firm order backlog hit a seven-year high of $21.1 billion at the end of March, up 13% from the previous three-month period.

Embraer plans to deliver 72 to 80 commercial aircraft this year, while its outlook for business jet deliveries stands between 125 and 135. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)