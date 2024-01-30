SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Tuesday that it delivered 75 aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2023. (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)
