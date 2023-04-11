Brazil's Embraer eyes deal with Chinese airline for 20 E-jets -sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian
planemaker Embraer SA aims to sign a deal for the
sale of 20 commercial jets to a Chinese airline during President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to China this week, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The deal would mark a breakthrough for Embraer in China,
where it has struggled to find new business since the 2016
closure of a 13-year joint venture at a factory in Harbin.
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brad Haynes)