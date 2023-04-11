Brazil's Embraer eyes deal with Chinese airline for 20 E-jets -sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA aims to sign a deal for the sale of 20 commercial jets to a Chinese airline during President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to China this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The deal would mark a breakthrough for Embraer in China, where it has struggled to find new business since the 2016 closure of a 13-year joint venture at a factory in Harbin. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brad Haynes)