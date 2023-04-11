Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EMBRAER S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:11:08 2023-04-11 am EDT
20.13 BRL   +1.26%
11:11aBrazil's Embraer eyes deal with Chinese airline for 20 E-jets -sources
RE
11:11aBrazilian planemaker embraer aims to sign deal selling 20 e-jet…
RE
09:14aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Embraer to $20 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Embraer eyes deal with Chinese airline for 20 E-jets -sources

04/11/2023 | 11:11am EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA aims to sign a deal for the sale of 20 commercial jets to a Chinese airline during President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to China this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The deal would mark a breakthrough for Embraer in China, where it has struggled to find new business since the 2016 closure of a 13-year joint venture at a factory in Harbin. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brad Haynes)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMBRAER S.A. 1.26% 20.13 Delayed Quote.38.92%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.94% 5.4637 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
Analyst Recommendations on EMBRAER S.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 471 M - -
Net income 2023 161 M - -
Net Debt 2023 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 875 M 2 875 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 18 872
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,91 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.38.92%2 875
BOEING10.65%126 295
AIRBUS SE13.66%107 781
DASSAULT AVIATION18.02%16 849
TEXTRON INC.-3.39%13 930
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED17.38%4 047
