(Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer sees India, Saudi Arabia and the European Union as strategic markets for its defense unit as it looks to expand sales of the C-390 Millennium, the head of Embraer Defense said on Tuesday.

India has an open tender to buy military planes while Saudi Arabia, looking to replace an aging fleet of C-130 Hercules, is currently in "early engagement" with Embraer, Bosco da Costa Junior said.

