Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EMBRAER S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:55 2023-04-20 pm EDT
20.25 BRL   -2.46%
04/21Brazil's Embraer to build NATO-approved aircraft in Portugal
RE
04/17Global markets live: SocGen, Tesla, Merck, Netflix, BAE Systems...
MS
04/17Airbus Targets Defense, Space Collaboration With Brazil's Embraer in Medium Term
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Embraer to build NATO-approved aircraft in Portugal

04/21/2023 | 10:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Embraer KC-390 seen at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

LISBON (Reuters) - Brazil's Defence Minister Jose Mucio said on Friday his country's planemaker Embraer SA would manufacture aircraft that meet NATO's requirements in a partnership with Portuguese aerospace company OGMA.

Embraer, which holds 65% of OGMA's capital, makes several types of planes, including a light attack aircraft called "Super Tucano".

The company launched last week the A-29 Super Tucano with a NATO configuration, initially focussing on meeting the needs of European nations.

But Mucio previously said that manufacturing the aircraft - not just the Super Tucano but others too - in Brazil to sell them in Europe did not always meet all of the NATO requirements.

Mucio said certifying the company's aircraft by NATO could open doors in the European market and others and that production in Portugal was "important because it already meets NATO's pre-requisites".

"We are going to manufacture Brazilian aircraft with NATO characteristics," said Mucio, who is in Portugal with other ministers as part of a five-day state visit by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian delegation is scheduled to visit OGMA's headquarters near Lisbon on Monday.

Embraer also manufacturers the KC-390 military cargo aircraft and it aims for more international deals to sell it.

In 2019, the Portuguese government said it would buy five of Embraer's KC-390 military transport aircraft and a flight simulator for 827 million euros. Countries such as Sweden and Colombia have recently expressed interest in buying it, too.

Two sources familiar with the matter said on last week that Austria was looking to advance in talks with Embraer on purchasing four or five KC-390 military cargo aircraft.

Mucio said Embraer wanted to export the KC-390 to more European countries.

    "President (Lula) wants to encourage the Brazilian defence industry and increase investment in the defence industry," Mucio said.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMBRAER S.A. -2.46% 20.25 Delayed Quote.41.51%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.36% 5.5602 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -1.19% 293.388248 Real-time Quote.2.14%
All news about EMBRAER S.A.
04/21Brazil's Embraer to build NATO-approved aircraft in Portugal
RE
04/17Global markets live: SocGen, Tesla, Merck, Netflix, BAE Systems...
MS
04/17Airbus Targets Defense, Space Collaboration With Brazil's Embraer in Medium Term
MT
04/15Embraer S A : VCUB1, a satellite developed by Visiona, a joint venture between Embraer and..
PU
04/14Airbus eyes medium-term defense, space ties with Brazil's Embraer
RE
04/14Sweden, Colombia interested in Embraer's KC-390, says Brazilian minister
RE
04/13Embraer S A : expands its radar portfolio
PU
04/13Embraer launches the A-29N Super Tucano in NATO configuration; New version of the aircr..
AQ
04/13Embraer and Saab Announce MoU for Business Development and Engineering Opportunities
AQ
04/12Austria, Embraer discussing C-390 purchase at Rio defense fair -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMBRAER S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 460 M - -
Net income 2023 156 M - -
Net Debt 2023 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 950 M 2 946 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 18 872
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,02 $
Average target price 6,08 $
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.41.51%2 950
BOEING8.79%124 167
AIRBUS SE14.68%111 676
DASSAULT AVIATION13.59%16 483
TEXTRON INC.-2.90%14 002
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED16.52%4 018
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer