Call Notice - Shareholders Extraordinary Meeting, November 2021

the granting of authorization for the Company's management to perform any acts required for the implementation of the Transaction, as well as ratify the acts that have already been performed.

the Transaction, under the terms and conditions set forth in the Protocol and Justification, without capital increase or issue of new shares and effective as of January 1, 2022; and

the ratification of the engagement of specialized company Pricewaterhousecoopers Auditores Independentes, enrolled with the Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) under no.

the terms and conditions of the "Protocol and Justification for Partial

We invite the shareholders of EMBRAER S.A. ("Company") to attend an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on November 30, 2021, at 10:30 am, exclusively by digital means, as detailed below, to be deemed as having been held, for the purposes of CVM Instruction No. 481/2009, as amended ("ICVM 481") at the Company's headquarters, in the city of São José dos Campos, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima 2170, Building F-100, to review and resolve on the following agenda:

The documents mentioned in item "b" above shall be sent to the attention of the Investor

To participate in the Meeting directly, through a legal representative or proxy, we request that you submit to the Company, at least 48 hours prior to the date of the Meeting, the following documents: (i) power of attorney with special powers for representation at the Meeting, in the case of a proxy; (ii) for shareholders with shares held in deposit in the fungible custody of shares, a statement provided by the custodian institution confirming their respective shareholdings; and (iii) evidence that such shareholder qualifies as a Brazilian Shareholder or a Foreign Shareholder, as provided for in Section 20 of the Company's Bylaws. For purposes of verifying the limit of votes that may be cast at the Meeting, you shall also inform the Company, at least 48 hours prior to the Meeting, whether you belong to a Shareholder Group (as defined in Section

Shareholders may participate in the Meeting through distance voting ballot (

at the Company's website (ri.embraer.com.br), at the Brazilian Securities Commission's (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) website (www.cvm.gov.br) and at the Brazilian Stock Exchange's (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) website (www.b3.com.br).

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT: to participate in the Meeting through distance voting ballot (boletim de voto à distância), shareholders shall send a distance voting ballot directly to the Company or through third parties, according to the instructions contained in the Manual for the Meeting published on the date hereof and available on the websites specified above.

Any questions regarding this Call Notice shall be submitted to the Company's Investor Relations Department, at investor.relations@embraer.com.br.

São José dos Campos, October 29, 2021.

Alexandre Gonçalves Silva

Chairman of the Board of Directors