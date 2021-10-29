Log in
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
Distance Voting - Shareholders Extraordinary Meeting, November 2021

10/29/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
Last update: 10/29/2021

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - EMBRAER S.A. to be held on 11/30/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This Distance Voting Ballot ("Ballot") shall be completed if the shareholder opts to exercise his/her/its right to vote remotely, pursuant to the terms of CVM Instruction 481/2009.

In the event the shareholder wishes to exercise his/her/its right to vote remotely, he/she/it must complete the fields above with his/her full name (or corporate name, if the shareholder is a legal entity) and registration number with the Brazilian Ministry of Economy, whether in the Brazilian Corporate Taxpayers' Registry - CNPJ (for legal entities) or the Brazilian Individual Taxpayers' Registry - CPF (for individuals), in addition to an email address for contact.

In order for this Ballot to be deemed valid and for the votes herein cast to be counted as part of the quorum of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (i) all fields below must be duly completed; (ii) all pages hereof must be initialed by the shareholder; and (iii) at the end, the shareholder (or relevant legal representative, as applicable) shall sign it. The Company will not require sworn translation of documents that have been originally written in Portuguese, English or Spanish or that are delivered jointly with the respective translation to such languages, and waives the need for authentication or notarization of the signature and consular certification of the document for acceptance of the distance voting ballot.

It is important to clarify that the "Manual and Management's Proposal" ("Manual") occasionally referred to in this Ballot are available to the shareholders at the Company's Investor Relations website (ri.embraer.com.br), at the Brazilian Securities Commission's (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) website (www.cvm.gov.br) and at the Brazilian Stock Exchange's (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) website (www.b3.com.br).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholder who decides to exercise his/her/its right to vote remotely may: (i) complete and send this Ballot directly to the Company, or (ii) send the instructions regarding the completion to eligible service providers, in accordance with the instructions below:

  • Delivery to the Company: The shareholder shall send this Ballot, no later than 7 days prior to the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, i.e., until and including November 23, 2021, to the e-mail address indicated below, jointly with the documents required by the Company detailed in the Manual for the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. In order to verify if the shareholder is a Brazilian Shareholder or if it is a Foreign Shareholder (as defined in the bylaws), the Company shall require a digital copy of the shareholder's original identification document, or the voucher issued by the depositary or custodian financial institution of the registered shares, pursuant to the terms of article 40 of Law 6,404/76 (the Company will not request the delivery of ownership evidence by the owners of registered shares included in the list of shareholders provided by the depositary financial institution). In accordance with applicable regulation, the Company will inform the shareholder whether the documents received are sufficient for the vote to be deemed valid.
  • Delivery to the bookkeeping agent: The shareholder shall send the instructions regarding completion of this Ballot to the Company's bookkeeping agent (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.), in case of shares that are not held in a Central Depository, subject to the procedures established and documents required by the Company's bookkeeping agent.
  • Delivery to the custody agent: In this case, the shareholder shall send the instructions regarding completion of this Ballot to the custody agent of his/her/its shares, subject to the procedures established and documents required by the applicable custody agent.

The Company highlights that the rules set forth in its bylaws regarding shareholders' meetings, in particular those set forth in sections 14 and 15, shall be applicable.

For further clarifications, access the Manual for participation in the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, available at the Company's website (ri.embraer.com.br), at the Brazilian Securities Commission's (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) website (www.cvm.gov.br) and at the Brazilian Stock Exchange's (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) website (www.b3.com.br). In case of any questions, please contact the Investors Relations Department at: (11) 3040-8445, email: investor.relations@embraer.com.br.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

The Company requests that the Ballot and the documents required by the Company as described

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - EMBRAER S.A. to be held on 11/30/2021

in the completion guidelines above and in the Manual for the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting be forwarded to the attention of its Investors Relations Department, exclusively to the following email address: investor.relations@embraer.com.br.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3500, 3rd floor - São Paulo CEP 04538-132 Phone number

Shareholder assistance service:

3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan areas)

0800 7209285 (other locations)

Assistance hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Email: atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

1. The terms and conditions of the Protocol and Justification for Partial Spin-off of Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica S.A., with transfer of the spun-off portion to Embraer S.A." ("Protocol and Justification"), entered into by the management of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica S.A. ("Yaborã" and "Transaction", respectively).

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

2. The ratification of the engagement of specialized company Pricewaterhousecoopers Auditores Independentes, enrolled with the Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) under no. 61.562.112/0011-00 ("PwC"), to prepare the appraisal report on the spun-off portion of Yaborã to be transferred to the Company, at book value, based on Yaborãs balance sheet prepared as of July 31, 2021 ("Appraisal Report").

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

3. The Appraisal Report.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

4. The Transaction, under the terms and conditions set forth in the Protocol and Justification, without capital increase or issue of new shares and effective as of January 1, 2022.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

5. The granting of authorization for the Companys management to perform any acts required for the implementation of the Transaction, as well as ratify the acts that have already been performed.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - EMBRAER S.A. to be held on 11/30/2021

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
