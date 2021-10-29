Distance Voting - Shareholders Extraordinary Meeting, November 2021

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - EMBRAER S.A. to be held on 11/30/2021
in the completion guidelines above and in the Manual for the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting be forwarded to the attention of its Investors Relations Department, exclusively to the following email address: investor.relations@embraer.com.br.
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3500, 3rd floor - São Paulo CEP 04538-132 Phone number
Shareholder assistance service:
3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan areas)
0800 7209285 (other locations)
Assistance hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Email: atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br
Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
1. The terms and conditions of the Protocol and Justification for Partial Spin-off of Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica S.A., with transfer of the spun-off portion to Embraer S.A." ("Protocol and Justification"), entered into by the management of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica S.A. ("Yaborã" and "Transaction", respectively).
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
2. The ratification of the engagement of specialized company Pricewaterhousecoopers Auditores Independentes, enrolled with the Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) under no. 61.562.112/0011-00 ("PwC"), to prepare the appraisal report on the spun-off portion of Yaborã to be transferred to the Company, at book value, based on Yaborãs balance sheet prepared as of July 31, 2021 ("Appraisal Report").
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
3. The Appraisal Report.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
4. The Transaction, under the terms and conditions set forth in the Protocol and Justification, without capital increase or issue of new shares and effective as of January 1, 2022.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
5. The granting of authorization for the Companys management to perform any acts required for the implementation of the Transaction, as well as ratify the acts that have already been performed.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
