    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
EMBRAER EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS IN TALKS WITH PRATT & WHITNEY, GE A…

02/16/2022 | 12:17am EST
EMBRAER EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS IN TALKS WITH PRATT & WHITNEY, GE AND ROLLS-ROYCE ON TURBOPROP ENGINE


© Reuters 2022
12:23aEmbraer aims for decision on proposed turboprop as early as this year -exec
RE
12:17aEmbraer exec says company is in talks with pratt & whitney, ge a…
RE
12:17aEmbraer exec says company will decide late this year or early ne…
RE
02/15American Airlines Orders Three E175 Planes From Embraer
MT
02/15American Airlines places order for three new Embraer aircraft
RE
02/15EMBRAER S A : American Airlines to Expand Embraer Fleet
PU
02/14EMBRAER S A : opens applications for Software Specialization Program
PU
02/10Embraer S.A. Announces Commencement of an Offer to Purchase for Cash Outstanding 5.150%..
CI
02/10EMBRAER S A : Eve formalizes the eVTOL Type Certification process with ANAC
PU
02/09Embraer strikes deal with Brazilian Air Force on KC-390 order reduction
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 469 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -47,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 803 M 2 803 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 15 658
Free-Float 93,8%
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,82 $
Average target price 5,22 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-23.85%2 658
THE BOEING COMPANY4.33%122 453
AIRBUS SE5.38%103 305
TEXTRON INC.-11.19%15 112
DASSAULT AVIATION24.63%10 840
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-31.90%7 521