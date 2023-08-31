ENTERPRISE EFFICIENCY &

PROFITABILITY

STRONG FINANCIAL

POSITION

FINANCING (Annual basis)

Net Revenue

Adjusted EBIT

6.4%-7.4%

US$ MM

US$ MM

4,540

5,700

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN

403

4,197

500

55

3,771

ADJ. EBIT

1,305

6.0%

1,156

931

4.0%

448

594

349

654

1,244

5,200

270

1,072

1,130

167

1,114

1,316

1,544

(101)

2023E

2020

2021

2022

2023E

-2.7%

Commercial

Executive

Defense

Services & Others

2020

2021

2022

Adjusted EBITDA

10.0%-11.0%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

US$ MM

US$ MM

600

10.1%

55

8.6%

+248MM

2.2%

459

545

540

150 or better

363

292

82

-990

2023E

2020

2021

2022

2023E

2020

2021

2022

Revenue, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and FCF does not consider EVE.

(4)

LIQUIDITY2022

DELEVERAGING - US$ MILLION

-375MM

-150MM

-824MM

20.7x

Liquidity reinforced by

-317MM

590

4,027

3,203

459

better FCF & EBIT

2,886

363

1,407

1,032

882

82

3.9x

2.1x

1.5x

MATURITIES - US$ MILLION

2021

2022

2023E

2020

2021

2022

2023E

GROSS DEBT

NET DEBT W/O EVE

NET DEBT W/O EVE/ ADJ. EBITDA

ADJ. EBITDA

2,945

RCF

650

REPROFILING

EVE1

269

1,036

861

776

2,026

51

33

33

47

7

Cash

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

>2030

COMMERCIAL AVIATION

