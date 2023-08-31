ENTERPRISE EFFICIENCY &
PROFITABILITY
STRONG FINANCIAL
POSITION
FINANCING (Annual basis)
Net Revenue
Adjusted EBIT
6.4%-7.4%
US$ MM
US$ MM
4,540
5,700
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN
403
4,197
500
55
3,771
ADJ. EBIT
1,305
6.0%
1,156
931
4.0%
448
594
349
654
1,244
5,200
270
1,072
1,130
167
1,114
1,316
1,544
(101)
2023E
2020
2021
2022
2023E
-2.7%
Commercial
Executive
Defense
Services & Others
2020
2021
2022
Adjusted EBITDA
10.0%-11.0%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
US$ MM
US$ MM
600
10.1%
55
8.6%
+248MM
2.2%
459
545
540
150 or better
363
292
82
-990
2023E
2020
2021
2022
2023E
2020
2021
2022
Revenue, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and FCF does not consider EVE.
(4)
LIQUIDITY2022
DELEVERAGING - US$ MILLION
-375MM
-150MM
-824MM
20.7x
Liquidity reinforced by
-317MM
590
4,027
3,203
459
better FCF & EBIT
2,886
363
1,407
1,032
882
82
3.9x
2.1x
1.5x
MATURITIES - US$ MILLION
2021
2022
2023E
2020
2021
2022
2023E
GROSS DEBT
NET DEBT W/O EVE
NET DEBT W/O EVE/ ADJ. EBITDA
ADJ. EBITDA
2,945
RCF
650
REPROFILING
EVE1
269
1,036
861
776
2,026
51
33
33
47
7
Cash
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
>2030
COMMERCIAL AVIATION
Disclaimer
Embraer SA published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 18:33:04 UTC.