American Airlines Joins Embraer's Energia Advisory Group

São José dos Campos, Brazil, September 26, 2023 - Embraer announced today that American Airlines has signed an MoU with Embraer to join its Energia Advisory Group, an experienced and knowledgeable team of airlines, lessors, suppliers, and other aviation experts advising Embraer on its development of sustainable aircraft for the future. The MoU with Embraer will see the companies working together to define and establish the real-world requirements for sustainable, emission-free, and commercially viable aviation.

American is a recognized leader in the drive for sustainable flight and was named 2023 Eco-Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American operates the youngest mainline fleet and the largest regional fleet among U.S. network carriers and in 2022 consumed more than two million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel. It has also invested in the development of hydrogen-powered propulsion and infrastructure.

American will work with the advisory group and Embraer to help define performance and design requirements for its four Energia concept aircraft. These aircraft, ranging from 9-to-50 seats, will use a range of electric, hydrogen and hybrid propulsion technologies.

"We are delighted to work with Embraer to help develop Energia concept aircraft," said Jill Blickstein, Vice President of Sustainability at American. "As the operator of the largest U.S. regional fleet, we believe industry collaborations aimed at advancing decarbonization technologies are critical to helping aviation reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. We look forward to working with Embraer and the other members of the Energia Advisory Group to develop next generation, zero emission aircraft."

"It's essential for Energia's success that we involve a wide variety of air operators. American joining our advisory group, with their huge presence and expertise, is a significant step for the Energia project," said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO Embraer Commercial Aviation. "This group has developed into a core part of the program because of the breadth and depth of the expertise the different members bring to the table. We're excited to work together with a world leading airline on the biggest challenge our industry faces."

More information

Energia - Embraer Commercial Aviation Sustainability