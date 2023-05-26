EMBRAER S A : Announces New Chief Commercial Officer for Defense & Security International Business

Frederico Lemos has been appointed CCO for international businesses, reporting to Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security,

Alverca, Portugal, May 26, 2023 - Following the appointment of Bosco da Costa Junior as President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security in November 2022, Embraer strengthens its leadership to accelerate the internationalization of its Defense unit, building on the excellent moment of the C-390 Millennium and the A-29 Super Tucano in the global market. Today Embraer announced the appointment of Frederico Lemos to the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for international businesses of Embraer Defense & Security. Bosco da Costa Junior retains commercial leadership for Brazil and Latin America, in addition to the CEO role. Lemos will take office on June 1 and will be based in Lisbon, Portugal.

"Frederico has greatly contributed to the success of Embraer Defense & Security. During his eight years as Sales Vice-President in Europe and the Middle East, he was responsible for key campaigns in our business, such as the KC-390 in Portugal," said Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security. "I'm very pleased to have again Frederico's competence and support to execute the internationalization strategy for Embraer Defense & Security."

"I am excited to rejoin Embraer Defense & Security as Chief Commercial Officer. Embraer has a proven track record in developing, delivering, and supporting capable and efficient Defense solutions. The C-390 Millennium and the A-29 Super Tucano are showing their value in operation every day, while generating solid opportunities that underpin business growth," said Frederico Lemos. "I am honored to work with Bosco and Embraer's exceptional team of professionals around the world, address the needs and challenges of the International Armed Forces and contribute to the success of Embraer."

Lemos started his professional path in the Portuguese Air Force as a career officer. In 2011, he joined OGMA and, soon thereafter, Embraer Defense, where he worked in different positions in Business Development and Sales, both in Portugal and the United Arab Emirates. Since 2020, Lemos has been the CEO of EID SA, a Defense Communications OEM based in Portugal.

An Aerospace Engineer who graduated from the Portuguese Air Force Academy and IST, Lemos also holds an MBA from INSEAD and Post-Graduation degrees in Leadership and Innovation, Economics & Management from Catolica Lisbon School of Business & Economics, and ISEG Lisbon School of Economics & Management.

