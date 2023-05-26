Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EMBRAER S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:35 2023-05-25 pm EDT
18.08 BRL   +3.97%
05:48aEmbraer S A : Announces New Chief Commercial Officer for Defense & Security International Business
PU
05/25Malaysia's SKS Airways selects Embraer's E195-E2 to drive growth
AQ
05/25Embraer CEO Reportedly Supports Jet Engine Maker Pratt & Whitney
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EMBRAER S A : Announces New Chief Commercial Officer for Defense & Security International Business

05/26/2023 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frederico Lemos has been appointed CCO for international businesses, reporting to Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security,

Alverca, Portugal, May 26, 2023 - Following the appointment of Bosco da Costa Junior as President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security in November 2022, Embraer strengthens its leadership to accelerate the internationalization of its Defense unit, building on the excellent moment of the C-390 Millennium and the A-29 Super Tucano in the global market. Today Embraer announced the appointment of Frederico Lemos to the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for international businesses of Embraer Defense & Security. Bosco da Costa Junior retains commercial leadership for Brazil and Latin America, in addition to the CEO role. Lemos will take office on June 1 and will be based in Lisbon, Portugal.

"Frederico has greatly contributed to the success of Embraer Defense & Security. During his eight years as Sales Vice-President in Europe and the Middle East, he was responsible for key campaigns in our business, such as the KC-390 in Portugal," said Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security. "I'm very pleased to have again Frederico's competence and support to execute the internationalization strategy for Embraer Defense & Security."

"I am excited to rejoin Embraer Defense & Security as Chief Commercial Officer. Embraer has a proven track record in developing, delivering, and supporting capable and efficient Defense solutions. The C-390 Millennium and the A-29 Super Tucano are showing their value in operation every day, while generating solid opportunities that underpin business growth," said Frederico Lemos. "I am honored to work with Bosco and Embraer's exceptional team of professionals around the world, address the needs and challenges of the International Armed Forces and contribute to the success of Embraer."

Lemos started his professional path in the Portuguese Air Force as a career officer. In 2011, he joined OGMA and, soon thereafter, Embraer Defense, where he worked in different positions in Business Development and Sales, both in Portugal and the United Arab Emirates. Since 2020, Lemos has been the CEO of EID SA, a Defense Communications OEM based in Portugal.

An Aerospace Engineer who graduated from the Portuguese Air Force Academy and IST, Lemos also holds an MBA from INSEAD and Post-Graduation degrees in Leadership and Innovation, Economics & Management from Catolica Lisbon School of Business & Economics, and ISEG Lisbon School of Economics & Management.

Images: https://embraer.bynder.com/share/CE875D5D-EB50-42BF-A16B3BD3E774152D/

Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Share:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 09:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EMBRAER S.A.
05:48aEmbraer S A : Announces New Chief Commercial Officer for Defense & Security International ..
PU
05/25Malaysia's SKS Airways selects Embraer's E195-E2 to drive growth
AQ
05/25Embraer CEO Reportedly Supports Jet Engine Maker Pratt & Whitney
MT
05/25Embraer backs jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney
RE
05/24Scoot selects Embraer E190-E2 to boost connectivity and unlock growth in the region; Em..
AQ
05/23Boeing does not expect all-new jets before mid-2030s
RE
05/22Embraer S A : Scoot selects Embraer E190-E2 to boost connectivity and unlock growth in the..
PU
05/22Embraer and Azorra Seal Deal with Royal Jordanian Airlines for Eight New E2 Jets
AQ
05/18Embraer S A : showcases Phenom 300E, Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 at EBACE 2023 in Geneva
PU
05/18Embraer, Azorra to Deliver Eight E2 Jets in Deal With Royal Jordanian Airlines
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMBRAER S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 442 M - -
Net income 2023 122 M - -
Net Debt 2023 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 651 M 2 651 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 18 872
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,61 $
Average target price 6,76 $
Spread / Average Target 87,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.26.35%2 651
BOEING4.61%120 842
AIRBUS SE12.18%105 395
DASSAULT AVIATION3.10%14 412
TEXTRON INC.-12.05%12 609
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.40%3 849
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer