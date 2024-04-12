São José dos Campos, Brazil, April 11, 2024 - Azorra is celebrating delivery of the first of nine new Embraer E190-E2 aircraft to Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA).

A special handover ceremony was attended today by senior executives from Azorra, Scoot, and Embraer at Embraer's facility in Brazil. Named 'Explorer 3.0', in celebration of the third and newest fleet addition to the Scoot family, the delivery of the E190-E2 marks the first time a Singapore carrier is introducing an aircraft from the Brazilian manufacturer.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer of Scoot, says: "We are honored to be the first Singapore carrier to take delivery of this modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and the E190-E2 jets are crucial to our overall network growth strategy. The delivery of the first Embraer E190-E2 reflects our confidence in the demand for air travel and our commitment to connect our customers to more destinations at the same great value. We thank Azorra and Embraer for supporting us in this next chapter as we become the first major operator of the E2 in Southeast Asia."

John Evans, CEO and founder of Azorra, says: "It's truly exciting to be part of this new chapter for Scoot with the addition of E2s, facilitating optimized expansion of its existing network and the development of new markets with such an efficient and versatile aircraft. This marks our biggest, most important step in expanding Azorra's commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. Together with our partners at Embraer, we're proud to deliver the latest-generation aircraft from our firm orderbook, supporting network growth for our airline customers worldwide."

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, says: "Embraer's family of advanced-generation E-Jets are ideally suited for Scoot's ambitions, complementing the airline's existing narrowbody fleet with the E2's exceptional short-runway performance to enhance regional connectivity. Continuing our long relationship with Azorra, we look forward to seeing how Scoot's passengers enjoy the comfort and quietness of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the narrow body space."

Scoot E2 services are set to begin in May 2024 with Explorer 3.0's inaugural flight to Krabi, Thailand.

Images: https://embraer.imagerelay.com/fl/95a19be48a0141ffaba031bb868afd79

About Azorra

Azorra is a relationship-driven aircraft lessor that provides leasing, financing, fleet transition and asset management solutions to aircraft investors, financiers and airline operators worldwide. Azorra's multi-cultural team reflects the global markets that we serve and includes core competencies in aviation law, aircraft finance, maintenance, marketing, sales and leasing. Our team is led by seasoned veterans having a shared history of success and is complemented with young professionals that bring fresh perspective, ideas and enthusiasm. Azorra currently owns and manages a fleet of aircraft on lease to operators around the world, with total commitments of more than 160 aircraft, including orders for new Airbus A220-100/300 aircraft and Embraer E190/195-E2 aircraft. The company is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and has offices in Stamford, Connecticut and Dublin, Ireland. For additional information, please visit us at www.azorra.com or on LinkedIn.

About Scoot

Scoot is the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). Scoot took to the skies in June 2012 and merged with Tigerair Singapore in July 2017, retaining the Scoot brand for a new chapter of growth. To date, Scoot has carried over 82 million passengers, and has a fleet of over 50 aircraft, comprising widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners, single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft and the Embraer E190-E2 regional jets. Scoot currently flies to 67 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

Scoot was the world's first low-cost carrier to attain the highest ratings at both the APEX Health Safety Audit powered by SimpliFlying and Skytrax COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating Audit. In 2022, Scoot was awarded IATA membership for meeting global industry standards for airline operational safety.

Scoot provides a safe, reliable, quality and affordable travel experience with a unique attitude - Scootitude, a passion for travel, people and pushing boundaries. Travellers on Scoot can earn and redeem KrisFlyer miles, enjoying more rewarding travel journeys and access to enhanced benefits.

For more information, visit FlyScoot.com or contact our Call Centre.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.