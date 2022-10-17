EMBRAER S A : Closes US$ 650 Million Syndicated Credit Facility

The agreement is the first of its kind since 2010 and reinforces Embraer's liquidity for the coming years São José dos Campos, Oct. 17, 2022 - Embraer today announced the closing of a US$ 650 million revolving credit facility with a group of national and international financial institutions. The objective of the agreement, the first of its kind for the company since 2010, is to regain access to financial resources for three years at pre-negotiated rates, which can be renewed for another two years at the lenders' discretion. Led by banks PNC Bank, Crédit Agricole, Natixis, MUFG, Santander and with other lender support from around the globe, the facility allows access to the revolving credit line that can be used by Embraer's subsidiaries in the U.S. and the Netherlands, with Embraer S.A. as its guarantor. "This operation reinforces Embraer's liquidity for the coming years and consolidates the company's credibility with Brazilian and international financial institutions that trust and believe in the company's credit. It will help us on our credit rating in the long term," highlighted Antonio Carlos Garcia, CFO of Embraer. Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer operates in the Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems and provides after-sales Service & Support to customers. Since its foundation in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off from somewhere in the world, carrying more than 145 million passengers annually. Embraer is a leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service centers and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

