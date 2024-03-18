- Antonio Garcia, CFO
- Guilherme Paiva, CFA, Head IR and M&A
- Patrícia Mc Knight, IR manager
- Viviane Pinheiro, IR senior associate
- Eliane Fanis, IR senior associate
- Marilia Saback, IR senior associate
- Marcelo Cuperman, IR analyst
- investor.relations@embraer.com.br
EMBRAER AT-A-GLANCE
World Leading Manufacturer
of jets up to 150-seats
1,780+ Executive Jets
delivered in more than 70 countries
170+ Airlines Customers
in more than 90 countries
60+ Armed Forces
as clients in Defense & Security
18,000+ Employees
across the globe
Ratings
BB+
BBB-
Ba1
Positive outlook
Source: Company | Note: (1) 2023FY - does not include BU Others ; (2) 4Q23
Embraer's Business Segments
Executive
Defense
Commercial
Services
&
EVE
Aviation
Security
Aviation
& Support
Revenue
EBIT
Firm Backlog by
by Segment¹
Segment²
by Region¹
2% 2%
4%
17%
9%
23%
33%
22% US$5.3bn
55% US$350m
US$18.7bn
62%
13%
7%
47%
5%
EBIT Margins
North America
5%
10%
15%
Europe
Executive
Brazil
Asia Pacific
D&S
Latin America
Commercial
Others
S&S
2
RIGHT TO WIN - HARVEST SEASON
Financial turnaround completed & enterprise efficiency
+
Modern and competitive portfolio of products
=
Revenue and profitability growth
3
WORLD-CLASS ENGINEERING
in the last decade
Best inclasssproductsdeveloped in the last decade
eVTOL
Phenom 100EX
Praetor Jets
C-390
Millennium
E-Jets E2
E-Jets
Phenom 300E
Next
generation
UAM
2005
2017
2018
2019
2019
2023
2026
4
TURNAROUND COMPLETED
US$m
Net Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
6,000 - 6,400
5,463
5,268
Adj. EBITDA Margin
10.1%
10.7%
Adj. EBITDA
8.6%
4,540
4,197
3,771
2.0%
2.2%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024E
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Adjusted EBIT
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Adj. EBIT Margin
6.0%
6.6%
6.5% - 7.5%
Adj. EBIT
4.0%
-0.1%
540
220 or better
307
318
2024E
-182
-990
2024E
-2.7%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Note: Revenue, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and FCF do not consider EVE
5
RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL
ROIC above WACC supported by improved operational and financial metrics
9.8%
~10%
Embraer avg.
cost of capital
8.7%
8.8%
7.0%
6.8%
6.0%
4.9%
3.9%
2.5%
-0.2%
-1.5%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024E
6
IMPROVED
-914
DELEVERAGING - US$ million
LIQUIDITY
-1,562
20.7x
Liquidity reinforced by
4,448
4,027
3.9x
2.3x
1.4x
better FCF & EBIT
3,203
2,886
562
363
459
1,695
1,407
1,033
781
82
2020
2021
2022
2023
2020
2021
2022
2023
Maturities 2023
Gross Debt
Net Debt w/o Eve
Net Debt w/o Eve / Adj. EBITDA
US$m
Adj. EBITDA
2,971
RCF
650
Reprofiling
Eve Loan
EVE¹
241
Maturities 2
1,036
864
796
Cash 2,080
3
3
16
1,033
861
66
29
47
10
780
1
46
7
3
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
>2030
¹EVE's Cash = Cash and cash equivalents plus financial investments and intercompany loan receivable 2Maturities = Do not consider accrued interest and deferred costs
*All numbers from EVE are IFRS
7
ESG COMMITMENTS - PROGRESS IN 2023
Environmental
Product Use (Scope 3)
- Net-zeroAviation by 2050:
"Energia" aircraft concepts focused on hybrid electric and hydrogen electric
Praetor 600 and Phenom 300E 100% SAF flight tests
Operations (Scope 1+2)
- Carbon neutrality by 2040:
MoU with Raízen to produce SAF
100% of electricity from renewable sources in Brazil (starting in 2024)
Social
52% diverse hires in all entry level programs (target 50% by 2025)
11% of women in senior leadership positions (target 20% by 2025)
55 participants enrolled in the 3rd edition of the "Social Tech" training program - dedicated to women
Governance
Maintain the highest international standards of governance
8
SUSTAINABILITY - TECHNOLOGY APPLICABILITY
The mission defines the architecture
1-9 Pax
10-19
20-49
50-99
100-149
150+ Pax
Wide-
Pax
Pax
Pax
Pax
bodies
Fully electric
Hybrid-electric
H2 fuel cell
Dual fuel (LH2 + SAF)
combustion
100% SAF
9
EXECUTIVE AVIATION
10
