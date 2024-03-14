· Both companies to tap on each other's capabilities in the defense sector

Singapore, March 14, 2024 - Embraer Defense & Security today announced an agreement with ST Engineering to jointly explore alternatives for future collaboration in key identified areas such as engineering, maintenance and support service activities for the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, both companies will cooperate on products and services including radars and land systems, C4ISTAR, border security, simulation and advanced production methodologies which will support ST Engineering's portfolio of capabilities in South America.

The cooperation is based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February during the Singapore Airshow 2024 and reinforces Embraer's growing presence in the aerospace and defense ecosystem through strategic partnerships.

"We see strong synergies between ST Engineering's capabilities in defense and the MRO sector and Embraer Defense & Security's complete line of integrated solutions and we look forward to fostering stronger ties with ST Engineering," said Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security. "The C-390 Millennium is a flagship product for Embraer Defense & Security, and it received a lot of attention at the recent Singapore Airshow. We look forward to growing our customer base in the region."

The C-390 can carry more payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft and flies faster (470 knots) and farther. It is capable of performing a wide range of missions such as transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions, operating on temporary or unpaved runways such as packed earth, soil, and gravel. The aircraft has been selected by South Korea, Czech Republic, Austria, the Netherlands, Portugal and Brazil.

The current fleet of aircraft in operation has accumulated more than 11,500 flight hours, with operational availability of around 80% and mission completion rates above 99%, demonstrating exceptional productivity in the category.

ST Engineering's defense capabilities cover a wide range of solutions from engineering aircraft and avionics upgrades, to designing and building proven battlefield mobility platforms, soldier systems, ammunition and naval vessels. As an authorized service center for several OEMs, ST Engineering's Defense Aerospace business provides a comprehensive range of maintenance support and solutions including aircraft modernization for global customers, supporting platforms from combat fighters to transport and trainer aircraft, as well as helicopters.

About ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments. The Group harnesses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems, enabling a more secure and sustainable world. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operations spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. ST Engineering reported a revenue of over S$10 billion in 2023 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of MSCI Singapore, FTSE Straits Times Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.

About Embraer Defense & Security

Leader in the aerospace and defense industry in Latin America, Embraer Defense & Security offers a complete line of integrated solutions such as C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computing and Intelligence Center), state-of-the-art radar production technologies, advanced information and communication, integrated border monitoring and surveillance systems, as well as military and transport aircraft of authorities. With a growing presence in the global market, Embraer Defense & Security products are present in more than 60 countries.