EMBRAER S A : Defense & Security promotes its portfolio at the World Defense Show, in Saudi Arabia

São José dos Campos, Brazil, March 4, 2022 - Embraer Defense & Security will promote its portfolio of products and innovative solutions for defense and security markets at the World Defense Show, in Saudi Arabia, to be held between March 6 and 9. Embraer location will be at booth N12, Hall 1, East. "We are glad to have the opportunity to meet with partners, suppliers and customers during this amazing event", said Jackson Schneider, President & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security. "Embraer aims to expand its presence in the Middle East by providing access to state-of-the-art technologies and processes to leverage the region's already existing skills and competencies." Embraer's Defense & Security has the most modern product portfolios and solutions in the industry, which include the multi-mission transport aircraft C-390 Millennium and the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and training aircraft, in addition to broader solutions for air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. During the event in Saudi Arabia, customers and visitors will be able to see on Raytheon Technologies stand #M3 the mock-up of the Collins Aerospace latest integrated avionics system for the C-390 Millennium. Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics combines advanced situational awareness and intuitive decision-making tools with total connectivity to enhance the safety, efficiency and predictability of every mission. Since its first delivery to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) in 2019, the KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft has proven its capability, reliability and outstanding performance on domestic and overseas missions. FAB's current fleet of Embraer KC-390s stands at five, with four are fully operational. These aircraft have exceeded 4,800 flight hours in operation, which means more than 600 flight hours per year by each aircraft, with a mission completion rate of 97%, showing an outstanding productivity in its category. The C-390 Millennium has already demonstrated its capability of successful take-offs and landings on unpaved runway, which is critical for many air forces requirement, given the diverse terrains and harsh environments as they operate from. In addition, the C-390 can operate from an altitude of 14,000 ft which fits the operational requirements for high altitudes. The International Aero Engines AG (IAE) V2500-E5 powers the C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft, which fits perfectly for the Saudi Arabian transport mission. The V2500 engines is a reliable and proven powerplant, with over 250 million flight hours, providing 31,000 pounds of thrust with efficient, clean power for the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft. Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

