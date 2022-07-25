EMBRAER S A : Delivers 11 Commercial and 21 Executive Jets in 2Q22 - Form 6-K

São José dos Campos - Brazil, July 25, 2022 - Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered 32 jets in the second quarter of 2022, of which 11 were commercial and 21 were executive jets (12 light and nine large). As of June 30, the company has delivered a total of 46 aircraft (17 commercial and 29 executive). The firm order backlog ended 2Q22 at US$17.8 billion, the highest level since 2Q18, driven by new sales of aircraft and services, an increase of 12% when compared to the US$15.9 billion recorded in the same period in 2021. During the period, Embraer welcomed Sky High from the Dominican Republic to the E-Jets operators family, which will operate two first-generation E190 jets. These aircraft will be covered by the Pool Program, whose contract was announced by Embraer Services & Support. In June, Embraer signed a firm order to convert up to 10 E-Jets into passenger to freight (P2F) aircraft with an "undisclosed" customer. The aircraft will come from this customer's current fleet of E-Jets, with deliveries starting in 2024. This is the first firm contract for the conversion of E-Jets, and the second agreement for this type of operation. In another contract, announced in May, Embraer and Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) agreed up on to 10 conversion positions for the E190F/E195F jets.