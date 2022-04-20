Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EMBRAER S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/20 12:10:17 pm EDT
13.97 BRL   -0.57%
12:17pEMBRAER S A : Delivers Last Modernized AF-1B Fighter Jet to the Brazilian Navy
PU
04/19Embraer Delivers 14 Aircraft in Q1
MT
04/19EMBRAER S A : brings over 150 jobs to Melbourne, Florida facility
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EMBRAER S A : Delivers Last Modernized AF-1B Fighter Jet to the Brazilian Navy

04/20/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gavião Peixoto - SP, April 20, 2022 - Embraer delivered today the last modernized AF-1 fighter jet (AF-1B) to the Brazilian Navy. The ceremony was held at Embraer's industrial unit in Gavião Peixoto, in São Paulo state. Under the AF-1 program (the Navy designation for the McDonnell Douglas A-4 Skyhawk), seven subsonic fighter jets were modernized - five single-seater AF-1Bs and two two-seaters AF-1Cs. The AF-1 is an intercept and attack aircraft operated from airfields or aircraft carriers as a vector for the fleet's air defense. The Brazilian Navy's modernized aircraft received new navigation, weapons, power generation, computers, tactical communication, and sensor systems, including a state-of-the-art multi-mode radar and a new operating system. In addition to the modernization, the revitalization of the cell was carried out, increasing the aircraft's useful life. Modernization provides pilots a situational awareness and familiarity with modern combat aircraft systems operations-essential and relevant criteria for the current combat scenario. As part of the modernization program carried out by Embraer, a high-fidelity flight simulator was developed permitting the Brazilian Navy to carry out pilot training, thus increasing safety in its operations. Briefing and debriefing stations used in the training and proficiency of pilots were also provided to improve their use, to reduce costs and to bring greater effectiveness to mission planning and execution. Follow us on Twitter @Embraer About Embraer Embraer is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural customers. The company also provides after-sales services & support through a worldwide network of wholly-owned entities and authorized agents. The company has industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and is the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The E-Jets are used across the world by 80 airlines in 50 countries.

Share:

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMBRAER S.A.
12:17pEMBRAER S A : Delivers Last Modernized AF-1B Fighter Jet to the Brazilian Navy
PU
04/19Embraer Delivers 14 Aircraft in Q1
MT
04/19EMBRAER S A : brings over 150 jobs to Melbourne, Florida facility
PU
04/19Embraer Announces Operational Results for First Quarter of 2022
CI
04/19EMBRAER S A : Delivers Six Commercial and Eight Executive Jets in 1Q22
PU
04/18Eve and Global Crossing Airlines sign Letter of Intent for up to 200 eVTOL aircraft and..
AQ
04/14EMBRAER S A : E190-E2 TechShark tours Vietnam
PU
04/11Factbox-JetBlue, Frontier in high-stakes battle for budget airline Spirit
RE
04/11AMETEK MRO Muirhead Avionics has signed an exclusive global repair agreement with Honey..
AQ
04/06EMBRAER S A : The A-29 Super Tucano fleet reaches 500,000 flight hours
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMBRAER S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 097 M - -
Net income 2022 35,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 327x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 206 M 2 206 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 15 427
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 4,82 $
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-43.39%2 206
THE BOEING COMPANY-10.66%109 800
AIRBUS SE-7.24%88 614
TEXTRON INC.-11.08%15 163
DASSAULT AVIATION67.68%14 303
AVICOPTER PLC-44.06%4 202