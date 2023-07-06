The flights highlighted the E195-E2's proven ability to tackle challenging geographical and weather conditions

Embraer sees significant opportunities in Uzbekistan's growing aviation market

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 6, 2023 - The Embraer E195-E2 made its debut in Uzbekistan with a two-day tour. The demonstration flights offered government officials, the media and airline representatives an up-close experience of the E2 family of jets' innovative design and operational efficiency.

The demonstration underscored the urgent need for enhanced domestic and regional connectivity within Uzbekistan, a nation increasingly focusing on tourism development and infrastructure expansion. Given the country's challenging geography, marked by intense summer heat and mountainous terrains, the necessity for a versatile, reliable, and efficient aircraft has never been more evident.

The demonstration flights were attended by representatives from the Government of Uzbekistan, the Brazilian Embassy, media, plus representatives of the local aviation community and airlines from the region.

"The demonstration flights provided an excellent opportunity to showcase the operational efficiency, low maintenance costs, and adaptability of our E2 family to challenging conditions, making it a perfect fit for the Uzbekistan market," said Michal Nowak, VP Sales & Marketing, Head of Region for Europe and Central Asia - Commercial Aviation. "We are excited about the opportunities this market presents."

The event was co-hosted with Uzbekistan Airports and Uzbekistan Airways.

"Embraer's range of regional aircraft has proven itself in the global aviation market. I am glad that the manufacturer is constantly working on new aircraft developments, paying attention to important criteria like sustainability, fuel efficiency and noise level reduction. Today we are witnessing a historic moment as the aviation sector of Uzbekistan is experiencing a real boom. Over the past year, several new domestic airlines have been launched in the country and new aircraft types have started operations in Uzbekistan., providing a strong boost for the development of tourism, both domestic and international. Against this background, this event is very important for us, when domestic carriers can be familiarized with a new aircraft type, directly ask questions to the manufacturer, and take part in the demo flight," said Rano Juraeva, Chairwoman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airports.

"Adaptability, operational efficiency, and reliability in a unique geographical environment are key factors to be considered as we evaluate our future fleet development. We are thankful for this opportunity to sample the Embraer E195-E2's capabilities in Uzbekistan, which will allow us to make an informed decision to improve our service and develop the airline's route network" said Shukhrat Khudaykulov, CEO of Uzbekistan Airways.

Images: https://embraer.bynder.com/share/0E465D2F-8298-462C-BCF29389EB3FAF0C/

AboutEmbraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

About Uzbekistan Airports

JSC "Uzbekistan Airports" is the managing company of 11 international airports in Uzbekistan, founded on August 15, 2019. The main goal of Uzbekistan Airports is the development of the country's airports. Uzbekistan Airports JSC also includes Uzbekistan Airports Handling LLC, a subsidiary handling company operating at the Tashkent airport under the UzPort brand, and the regional airline Silk Avia.

About Uzbekistan Airways

Uzbekistan Airways is the national airline of the Republic of Uzbekistan, founded in 1992. Currently, the airline's fleet includes 33 aircraft, regular and charter flights are operated to more than 65 destinations, the airline's representative offices are open in more than 20 cities around the world. Nowadays, Uzbekistan Airways is the only airline from the CIS operating direct non-stop transcontinental flights from Tashkent to New York. Moreover, the airline includes a number of divisions: Uzbekistan Airways Sales, Uzbekistan Airways Technics, Uzbekistan Airways Training Center, Uzbekistan Helicopters and Uzbekistan Airways Catering.