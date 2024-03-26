Last update: 03/25/2024

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This Remote Voting Ballot ("Ballot") shall be completed if the shareholder opts to exercise his/her/its right to vote remotely, pursuant to the terms of CVM Resolution 81/2022.

In the event the shareholder wishes to exercise his/her/its right to vote remotely, he/she/it must complete the fields above with his/her full name (or corporate name, if the shareholder is a legal entity) and registration number with the Brazilian Ministry of Economy, whether in the Brazilian Corporate Taxpayers' Registry - CNPJ (for legal entities) or the Brazilian Individual Taxpayers' Registry - CPF (for individuals), in addition to an email address for contact.

In order for this Ballot to be deemed valid and for the votes herein cast to be counted as part of the quorum of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting (i) all fields below must be duly completed; (ii) all pages hereof must be initialed by the shareholder; and (iii) at the end, the shareholder (or relevant legal representative, as applicable) shall sign it. The Company will not require sworn translation of documents that have been originally written in Portuguese, English or Spanish or that are delivered jointly with the respective translation to such languages, and waives the need for authentication or notarization of the signature and legalization of the document for acceptance of the remote voting ballot.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholder who decides to exercise his/her/its right to vote remotely may: (i) complete and send this Ballot directly to the Company, or (ii) send the instructions regarding the completion to eligible service providers, in accordance with the instructions below:

• Delivery to the Company: The shareholder shall send this Ballot, no later than 7 days prior to the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, i.e., until (and including) April 18, 2024, to the e-mail address indicated below, jointly with the documents required by the Company detailed in the Manual for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. In order to verify if the shareholder is a Brazilian Shareholder or a Foreign Shareholder (as defined in the bylaws), the Company shall require a digital copy of the shareholder's original identification document, or the voucher issued by the depositary or custodian financial institution of the registered shares, pursuant to the terms of article 40 of Law No. 6,404/76 (the Company will not request the delivery of ownership evidence by the owners of registered shares included in the list of shareholders provided by the depositary financial institution). In accordance with applicable regulation, the Company will inform the shareholder whether the documents received are sufficient for the vote to be deemed valid.

• Delivery to the bookkeeping agent: The shareholder shall send the instructions regarding completion of this Ballot to the Company's bookkeeping agent (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.), in case of shares that are not held in a Central Depository, subject to the procedures established and documents required by the Company's bookkeeping agent.

• Delivery to the custody agent: In this case, the shareholder shall send the instructions regarding completion of this Ballot to the custody agent of his/her/its shares, subject to the procedures established and documents required by the applicable custody agent.

The Company highlights that the rules set forth in its bylaws regarding shareholders' meetings, in particular those set forth in articles 14 and 15, shall be applicable. For further clarification, access the Manual for participation in the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, available at the Company's Investor Relations website (ri.embraer.com.br), at the Brazilian Securities Commission's (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) website (www.cvm.gov.br), and at the Brazilian Stock Exchange's (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) website (www.b3.com.br). In case of any questions, please contact the Investors Relations Department at: +55 11 3040-8445, email:investor.relations@embraer.com.br.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

The Company requests that the Ballot and the documents required by the Company as described in the completion guidelines above and in the Manual for the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting be forwarded to the attention of its Investors Relations Department, exclusively to the following email address:investor.relations@embraer.com.br.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A. Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 3rd floor - São Paulo CEP 04538-132 Phone Shareholder assistance: +55 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan areas) 0800 7209285 (other locations in Brazil) Assistance hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Email:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: EMBR3] 1. To approve on the management accounts and on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: EMBR3] 2. To approve on the allocation of income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, in accordance as detailed in the Manual and management's proposal for the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, as follows: Considering the lack of legal and statutory profit reserves, management proposes that the profit for the fiscal year in the total amount of R$ 783,558,935.21 be absorbed as "Retained Losses" in the Company's Shareholders Equity. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: EMBR3] Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates Chapa do Conselho Fiscal / Fiscal Council Slate Mario Ernesto Vampré Humberg (Presidente / Chairman) - (Efetivo / Effective) / Doris Beatriz França Wilhelm (Suplente / Alternate) Carla Alessandra Trematore (Vice-Presidente / Vice Chairman) - (Efetivo / Effective) / Magali Rogéria de Moura Leite (Suplente / Alternate) Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta (Efetivo / Effective) / Guillermo Oscar Braunbeck (Suplente / Alternate) Alexandre Navarro Garcia (Efetivo / Effective) / Luiz Augusto Fraga Navarro de Britto Filho (Suplente / Alternate) Raphael Manhães Martins (Efetivo / Effective) / Adjarbas Guerra Neto (Suplente / Alternate) 3. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa do Conselho Fiscal / Fiscal Council Slate [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 4. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate? - [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: EMBR3] 5. To fix a cap of R$ 80 million for the aggregate annual compensation of the Company's Management, as detailed in the Manual and the management proposal for the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meetings, for the period from May 2024 to April 2025.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: EMBR3] 6. To fix the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council, as proposed by the management, for the period from May 2024 to April 2025, as follows: monthly compensation of the Chairman of the Fiscal Council in the amount of R$ 23,166.39 and the individual amount of R$17,871.21 to the other acting members of the Fiscal Council. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

