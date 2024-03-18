Embraer S.A. is one of the world's largest aeronautic builders. Net sales break down by family of product and services as follows: - commercial aircrafts (46.5%): brand ERJ 135/140/145; - defense systems (31.4%): aircrafts, transport, etc. surveillance systems. The group also provides aeronautic services (technical support, maintenance, repair, training services, etc.); - business aircrafts (21.8%): brands Legacy 450/500/600, Phenom 100/300 and Lineage 1000; - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Brazil (12.5%), South America (0.9%), North America (57.2%), Asia/Pacific (14.6%), Europe (11.9%) and other (2.9%).

