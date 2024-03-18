  • Antonio Garcia, CFO
  • Guilherme Paiva, CFA, Head IR and M&A
  • Patrícia Mc Knight, IR manager
  • Viviane Pinheiro, IR senior associate
  • Eliane Fanis, IR senior associate
  • Marilia Saback, IR senior associate
  • Marcelo Cuperman, IR analyst
  • investor.relations@embraer.com.br

EMBRAER AT-A-GLANCE

World Leading Manufacturer

of jets up to 150-seats

1,780+ Executive Jets

delivered in more than 70 countries

170+ Airlines Customers

in more than 90 countries

60+ Armed Forces

as clients in Defense & Security

18,000+ Employees

across the globe

Ratings

BB+

BBB-

Ba1

Positive outlook

Source: Company | Note: (1) 2023FY - does not include BU Others ; (2) 4Q23

Embraer's Business Segments

Executive

Defense

Commercial

Services

&

EVE

Aviation

Security

Aviation

& Support

Revenue

EBIT

Firm Backlog by

by Segment¹

Segment²

by Region¹

2% 2%

4%

17%

9%

23%

33%

22% US$5.3bn

55% US$350m

US$18.7bn

62%

13%

7%

47%

5%

EBIT Margins

North America

5%

10%

15%

Europe

Executive

Brazil

Asia Pacific

D&S

Latin America

Commercial

Others

S&S

2

RIGHT TO WIN - HARVEST SEASON

Financial turnaround completed & enterprise efficiency

+

Modern and competitive portfolio of products

=

Revenue and profitability growth

3

WORLD-CLASS ENGINEERING

in the last decade

Best inclasssproductsdeveloped in the last decade

eVTOL

Phenom 100EX

Praetor Jets

C-390

Millennium

E-Jets E2

E-Jets

Phenom 300E

Next

generation

UAM

2005

2017

2018

2019

2019

2023

2026

4

TURNAROUND COMPLETED

US$m

Net Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

6,000 - 6,400

5,463

5,268

Adj. EBITDA Margin

10.1%

10.7%

Adj. EBITDA

8.6%

4,540

4,197

3,771

2.0%

2.2%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024E

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adj. EBIT Margin

6.0%

6.6%

6.5% - 7.5%

Adj. EBIT

4.0%

-0.1%

540

220 or better

307

318

2024E

-182

-990

2024E

-2.7%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Note: Revenue, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and FCF do not consider EVE

5

RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL

ROIC above WACC supported by improved operational and financial metrics

9.8%

~10%

Embraer avg.

cost of capital

8.7%

8.8%

7.0%

6.8%

6.0%

4.9%

3.9%

2.5%

-0.2%

-1.5%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024E

6

IMPROVED

-914

DELEVERAGING - US$ million

LIQUIDITY

-1,562

20.7x

Liquidity reinforced by

4,448

4,027

3.9x

2.3x

1.4x

better FCF & EBIT

3,203

2,886

562

363

459

1,695

1,407

1,033

781

82

2020

2021

2022

2023

2020

2021

2022

2023

Maturities 2023

Gross Debt

Net Debt w/o Eve

Net Debt w/o Eve / Adj. EBITDA

US$m

Adj. EBITDA

2,971

RCF

650

Reprofiling

Eve Loan

EVE¹

241

Maturities 2

1,036

864

796

Cash 2,080

3

3

16

1,033

861

66

29

47

10

780

1

46

7

3

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

>2030

¹EVE's Cash = Cash and cash equivalents plus financial investments and intercompany loan receivable 2Maturities = Do not consider accrued interest and deferred costs

*All numbers from EVE are IFRS

7

ESG COMMITMENTS - PROGRESS IN 2023

Environmental

Product Use (Scope 3)

  • Net-zeroAviation by 2050:

"Energia" aircraft concepts focused on hybrid electric and hydrogen electric

Praetor 600 and Phenom 300E 100% SAF flight tests

Operations (Scope 1+2)

  • Carbon neutrality by 2040:

MoU with Raízen to produce SAF

100% of electricity from renewable sources in Brazil (starting in 2024)

Social

52% diverse hires in all entry level programs (target 50% by 2025)

11% of women in senior leadership positions (target 20% by 2025)

55 participants enrolled in the 3rd edition of the "Social Tech" training program - dedicated to women

Governance

Maintain the highest international standards of governance

8

SUSTAINABILITY - TECHNOLOGY APPLICABILITY

The mission defines the architecture

1-9 Pax

10-19

20-49

50-99

100-149

150+ Pax

Wide-

Pax

Pax

Pax

Pax

bodies

Fully electric

Hybrid-electric

H2 fuel cell

Dual fuel (LH2 + SAF)

combustion

100% SAF

9

EXECUTIVE AVIATION

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2024 22:28:01 UTC.