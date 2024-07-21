Major Milestone Prepares Way for Test Campaign FARNBOROUGH, U.K. - July 21, 2024 - Eve Air Mobility (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW), a global leader in manufacturing and providing services for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has announced a significant advancement in the assembly of its first full-scale eVTOL prototype. During the 45th Farnborough Airshow, the company unveiled the aircraft being built in the Embraer test facility of Gaviao Peixoto, Sao Paulo State. "Our global team of engineers have shown exceptional dedication and expertise to successfully assemble our first full-scale eVTOL prototype," said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve Air Mobility. "This is a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to safety, accessibility and innovation. As we now turn our attention toward the preparation of a rigorous testing campaign, we are not just creating an aircraft, we're building a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions that will shape the future of the Advanced Air Mobility industry." In addition to the roll-out of its prototype, Eve also announced that it has completed the selection of the primary suppliers for its eVTOL aircraft. As Eve advances into the next phase of development, the eVTOL prototype already has a series of comprehensive testing campaigns. These campaigns are designed to meticulously assess every aspect of the aircraft's operation and performance, from flight capabilities to safety features. These valuable insights will play an important role in refining the design and functionality of the aircraft. "This extensive testing phase begins the next fundamental step in our journey," said Bordais. "It ensures that our eVTOL meets the high standards and expectations we've set for performance and safety." Through its relationship with Embraer, the world's third-largest aircraft manufacturer, Eve is able to take advantage of Embraer's 55 years of experience developing, designing, certifying, and producing aircraft as it develops its eVTOL. Additionally, customers will benefit from having access to an existing global network of service and support locations, critical to ensuring reliable, safe, and efficient operations. With letters of intent for 2,900 eVTOLs, Eve's aircraft utilizes eight dedicated propellers for vertical flight and fixed wings to fly in cruise, with no change in the position of these components during flight. The concept includes an electric pusher powered by dual electric motors that provide propulsion redundancy with the goal of ensuring the highest levels of performance, safety and dispatch reliability and low cost of operation. Eve continues to develop a comprehensive portfolio of agnostic services and operations solutions. This includes Vector, a unique Urban Air Traffic Management software designed to optimize and scale Advanced Air Mobility operations worldwide. Images: https://eve.imagerelay.com/fl/a0444af4bf7647b6a76004a4e546e7fc Video: https://eve.imagerelay.com/fl/2c2531696464473d9628b472ca9ff0c7 About Eve Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Advanced Air Mobility ecosystem. Eve benefits from the best of both worlds: leveraging Embraer's 55-year legacy of manufacturing safe and high-quality aircraft and having the innovative mindset and technology-oriented vision to challenge the status quo and open new skies. Eve benefits from an outstanding engineering team and a global partner network, including Embraer's services & support, that will help our customers succeed. Since May 10, 2022, Eve has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW." For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com. Media: media@eveairmobility.com These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements. other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

