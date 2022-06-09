EMBRAER S A : Eve and Corporación América Airports plan to develop Urban Air Mobility solutions in Europe and Latin America

São José dos Campos, Brazil, June 09, 2022 - In December 2021, a subsidiary of Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) and Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), the largest private-sector airport concession operator in the world by the number of airports, signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") to design and integrate a service and support ecosystem for Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") operations in Europe and Latin America. Eve and Corporación América Airports will combine their expertise and efforts to assess the market readiness of ground infrastructure for electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL") operations at airports, including studies of the regulatory environment. "The next five years will probably be decisive in how we move from and through cities, and aviation will play a leading role again. Corporación América Airports has always been at the forefront of air transport services, and now wants to be a key player in the UAM segment, identifying the challenges and opportunities for better operational, infrastructural and secure contexts. We want to lead the development of the UAM ecosystem, allowing mobility in the third dimension accessible to all, in a more sustainable transportation mode", said Martin Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América Airports. "The Urban Air Mobility ecosystem includes ground infrastructures and operations, airports, and integration of different transportation modes. The partnership with Corporación América Airports will allow us to create and implement these concepts, in line with regulatory authorities' requirements, in different communities in Latin America and Europe supported by Corporación América Airports. Our dedication to enabling a global UAM ecosystem makes Eve a trusted partner in this collaboration," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve. This partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to safely providing more reliable, affordable, sustainable, integrated and human-centric UAM solutions. Images: https://bit.ly/3tdSUMP Caption: André Stein, co-CEO of Eve, on the left, and Martin Eurnekian, CEO of Corporación América Airports, on the right, during Eurnekian's visit to the eVTOL simulator in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil. About Corporación América Airports S.A. Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Corporación América Airports is the largest private airport operator in the world based on the number of airports and the tenth-largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, Corporación América Airports operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, 57.6% lower than the 84.2 million served prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019. Corporación América Airports is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com. About Eve Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com. Follow Eve on Twitter: @Eveairmobility Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure Certain statements in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target", "may", "intend", "predict", "should", "would", "predict", "potential", "seem", "future", "outlook" or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Eve's and Corporación América Airports' expectations with respect to the announced partnership and future performance. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of Eve's and Corporación América Airports' management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Eve and Corporación América Airports. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the announced partnership between Eve and Corporación América Airports; (iii) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Eve; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Eve; (v) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions, including the growth and development of the urban air mobility market; (vi) the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; (vii) Eve's ability to grow and manage future growth, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (viii) Eve's ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (ix) Eve's ability to successfully develop, obtain certification for and commercialize its eVTOL, (x) the effects of competition on Eve's future business; (xi) the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; (xi) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and (xii) those factors discussed in Eve's Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 13, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement") under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Eve filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Eve does not presently know or that Eve currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Eve's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Eve anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Eve's assessments to change. However, except as required by applicable law, Eve disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Eve's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. 