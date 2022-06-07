EMBRAER S A : Eve and Falcon Aviation Services announce partnership to introduce eVTOL flights in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, June 07, 2022 - In April 2022, a subsidiary of Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) and Falcon Aviation Services ("Falcon"), a leading Business Aviation Services operator in the Middle East and Africa region, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for up to 35 electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL") aircraft. With deliveries expected to start in 2026, the partnership will introduce the first eVTOL touristic flights from the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. Eve and Falcon will work together with the local stakeholders and authorities to support developing the Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") ecosystem for the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"). Captain Ramandeep Oberoi, Chief Operating Officer of Falcon, said: "We are ecstatic to partner with Eve and be the first operator of eVTOL in Dubai & the MENA region. The launch of this concept fully aligns with the Smart Dubai vision and will contribute to positioning Dubai as a global leader in sustainable Urban Air Mobility transportation. Falcon is actively engaged in Urban Air Mobility emergence and committed to delivering an effective and sustainable new urban transportation mode and providing the community with better and faster solutions. We are particularly proud to take a new step in the UAE, in a project that will be revolutionary for sustainable urban mobility." "We are thrilled about partnering with Falcon and having the immense opportunity to enable the future urban mobility in the United Arab Emirates and launch eVTOL flights in Dubai. This is a massive challenge for both companies, which will help to position Dubai as a leader in the urban air mobility market. Eve's global experience, which spans different regions across the globe, will surely benefit the achievement of this project," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve. This collaboration reinforces Eve's commitment and efforts to safely enable the global UAM ecosystem by providing an agnostic and holistic portfolio of solutions. Image: https://bit.ly/3NwmRA0 Follow Eve on Twitter: @Eveairmobility About Falcon Aviation Services Falcon Aviation was established in 2006 under the initiative of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Located at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Executive Airport and Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, Falcon Aviation provides a wide range of Operational and Aviation Support Services which include Oil and Gas Aviation Support, Maintenance Repair & Overhauling (MRO), bespoke Business Jets and helicopters Charters Services Tours, Fixed Base Operator (FBO), Aircraft Management Services and Continuing Airworthiness Management (CAMO), Heliport Management and Inspection, among others. Also, Falcon offers Helicopter Sightseeing Tours from Atlantis, the Palm, currently handling 40,000 sightseeing passengers annually and plans to double this number in the next five years. Falcon Aviation has firmly established itself as a leading operator in the aviation industry in the UAE and the MENA region in general for its commitment to quality, safety and excellence. For more information, please visit: www.falconaviation.ae. About Eve Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Investor Information https://ir.eveairmobility.com/ Contacts investors@eveairmobility.com media@eveairmobility.com

