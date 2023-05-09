Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EMBRAER S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:51:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
16.33 BRL   -0.43%
01:38pEmbraer S A : Gripen E production line inaugurated in Brazil - Form 6-K
PU
12:38pEmbraer S A : Gripen E production line inaugurated in Brazil
PU
12:29pEmbraer and Saab launch joint production line for Gripen fighter jets in Brazil
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EMBRAER S A : Gripen E production line inaugurated in Brazil - Form 6-K

05/09/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gripen E production line inaugurated in Brazil

Gavião Peixoto- Brazil, May 9, 2023 -Embraer and Saab today have inaugurated the production line of the Gripen E in Brazil, at Embraer´s plant in Gavião Peixoto (São Paulo State). This is an important milestone in the technology transfer program and the companies' commitment to work together on new business opportunities. The event was attended by the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Minister of Defense, José Mucio Monteiro Filho, and the Brazilian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant-Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, among other important civil and military authorities. and representatives of different sectors of Brazilian society.

The inauguration of the final assembly line, which is the only one for Gripen E outside of Sweden, marks the delivery of one the most significant contributions to the Gripen fighter ecosystem in Brazil. The Embraer plant in Gavião Peixoto with the Gripen Design and Development Network (GDDN), the Gripen Flight Test Center (GFTC), and now the assembly line, is home to the development, production, and testing stages of the aircraft.

Since the signing of the contract to supply 36 fighters - Gripen E (single seater) and eight Gripen F (twin seater) - to the Brazilian Air Force in 2014, Embraer and Saab have been working together on the largest ongoing technology transfer project in the country. Recently, with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the companies, the production line has also become an opportunity for new business.

"Today we celebrate not only the inauguration of the Gripen fighter production line, but the success of the collaboration between Saab and Embraer, which grows stronger every day with the common goal of serving our client, the Brazilian Air Force. Since the beginning, Embraer has played a relevant role in the Gripen program, participating, for instance, in the development of the Brazilian version of the twin-seater aircraft. As a natural evolution of this relationship, we hope that soon we can together expand our business into new markets," said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.

"The start of operations of the Gripen production line marks our commitment to transfer technology and knowledge to Brazilian industry. Here, we will produce 15 of the 36 aircraft currently contracted to the Brazilian Air Force. The aim is also to produce here any future Gripen orders from Brazil as well as other countries. We want Brazil to become an export hub to Latin America and potentially other regions", said Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

"The start of production of the F-39 Gripen aircraft in Brazil symbolizes the achievement of an ambitious project that translates itself into technology transfer, job creation and the consequent development of Brazil's aerospace sector. Thanks to a solid partnership between the Air Force, Saab, and Embraer, we are now part of the select group of countries that have the capability to build supersonic aircraft. Congratulations to all involved!", said the Brazilian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant-Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 17:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EMBRAER S.A.
01:38pEmbraer S A : Gripen E production line inaugurated in Brazil - Form 6-K
PU
12:38pEmbraer S A : Gripen E production line inaugurated in Brazil
PU
12:29pEmbraer and Saab launch joint production line for Gripen fighter jets in Brazil
RE
12:12pBrazil Lula Plane Factory
AQ
05/05Embraer S A : and Finep sign an agreement to develop demonstration platforms for new aeron..
PU
05/04ADRs End Mostly Lower; Embraer, Valneva Trade Actively
DJ
05/04Embraer : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Embraer posts loss in seasonally weaker Q1, reaffirms full-year outlook
RE
05/04Transcript : Embraer S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Embraer S.A. Announces Operational Results for First Quarter of 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMBRAER S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 463 M - -
Net income 2023 150 M - -
Net Debt 2023 684 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 421 M 2 421 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 18 872
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,29 $
Average target price 6,22 $
Spread / Average Target 88,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.14.61%2 421
BOEING4.12%118 670
AIRBUS SE9.22%105 423
DASSAULT AVIATION7.21%15 396
TEXTRON INC.-6.57%13 252
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED26.78%4 372
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer