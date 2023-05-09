EMBRAER S A : Gripen E production line inaugurated in Brazil - Form 6-K

Gripen E production line inaugurated in Brazil

Gavião Peixoto- Brazil, May 9, 2023 -Embraer and Saab today have inaugurated the production line of the Gripen E in Brazil, at Embraer´s plant in Gavião Peixoto (São Paulo State). This is an important milestone in the technology transfer program and the companies' commitment to work together on new business opportunities. The event was attended by the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Minister of Defense, José Mucio Monteiro Filho, and the Brazilian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant-Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, among other important civil and military authorities. and representatives of different sectors of Brazilian society.

The inauguration of the final assembly line, which is the only one for Gripen E outside of Sweden, marks the delivery of one the most significant contributions to the Gripen fighter ecosystem in Brazil. The Embraer plant in Gavião Peixoto with the Gripen Design and Development Network (GDDN), the Gripen Flight Test Center (GFTC), and now the assembly line, is home to the development, production, and testing stages of the aircraft.

Since the signing of the contract to supply 36 fighters - Gripen E (single seater) and eight Gripen F (twin seater) - to the Brazilian Air Force in 2014, Embraer and Saab have been working together on the largest ongoing technology transfer project in the country. Recently, with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the companies, the production line has also become an opportunity for new business.

"Today we celebrate not only the inauguration of the Gripen fighter production line, but the success of the collaboration between Saab and Embraer, which grows stronger every day with the common goal of serving our client, the Brazilian Air Force. Since the beginning, Embraer has played a relevant role in the Gripen program, participating, for instance, in the development of the Brazilian version of the twin-seater aircraft. As a natural evolution of this relationship, we hope that soon we can together expand our business into new markets," said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.

"The start of operations of the Gripen production line marks our commitment to transfer technology and knowledge to Brazilian industry. Here, we will produce 15 of the 36 aircraft currently contracted to the Brazilian Air Force. The aim is also to produce here any future Gripen orders from Brazil as well as other countries. We want Brazil to become an export hub to Latin America and potentially other regions", said Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

"The start of production of the F-39 Gripen aircraft in Brazil symbolizes the achievement of an ambitious project that translates itself into technology transfer, job creation and the consequent development of Brazil's aerospace sector. Thanks to a solid partnership between the Air Force, Saab, and Embraer, we are now part of the select group of countries that have the capability to build supersonic aircraft. Congratulations to all involved!", said the Brazilian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant-Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno.