Governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, was at the ceremony.

About 150 professionals are expected to compose the scientific research environment.

São José dos Campos - SP, March 14, 2023 - Embraer, ITA (Aeronautical Technological Institute), and FAPESP (São Paulo State Research Support Foundation) held today the inauguration ceremony of the Engineering Research Center (CPE), dedicated to the Air Mobility for the Future studies.

The event, held at the ITA campus in Sao Jose dos Campos, Sao Paulo, was attended by the governor of the State of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, by the director of the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology, Lieutenant General Maurício Augusto Silveira de Medeiros, by the president of FAPESP, Marco Antonio Zago, and the rector of ITA, Professor Anderson Ribeiro Correia, among other leaders and researchers from the academic and innovation community.

The unprecedented initiative in Brazil in the field of Air Mobility for the Future was announced last year and brought together representatives from the scientific community and professionals from the aeronautical industry in activities based on three pillars: low-carbon aviation, autonomous systems, and advanced design and manufacturing. The goal is to find innovative technological solutions that will enhance the sustainability and competitiveness of the global innovation ecosystem.

The CPE counts on a shared investment of R$ 48 million (around US$ 10 million) over the next five years to purchase research equipment, research grants, and administrative support. Called FLYMOV, the applied research environment favors constructing and disseminating knowledge, training highly qualified human resources, and producing high-impact scientific and technological results.

"It is an immense satisfaction to accompany the beginning of the activities of the Engineering Research Center that brings together great talents in conducting applied research of high value to society," said Luís Carlos Affonso, Embraer's Vice-President of Engineering and Technology. "We are very excited about the partnership with ITA and other institutions that creates a favorable environment for the search for solutions focused on zero-carbon aviation, autonomous systems, and advanced manufacturing, fundamental to building future air mobility."

The CPE is expected to bring together about 150 professionals among professors, research fellows, and experts from the aeronautics industry who seek innovative technological solutions. This partnership enables the conditions for technology transfer between industrial, public, and third-sector players, enhancing the competitiveness of the Brazilian and global innovation ecosystem.

