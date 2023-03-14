Advanced search
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:18 2023-03-14 pm EDT
19.53 BRL   +3.88%
06:20pEmbraer S A : ITA, and FAPESP open Engineering Research Center to accelerate Future Air Mobility
PU
03/13Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Embraer to $18 From $16, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/10Top Midday Gainers
MT
EMBRAER S A : , ITA, and FAPESP open Engineering Research Center to accelerate Future Air Mobility

03/14/2023 | 06:20pm EDT
  • Governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, was at the ceremony.
  • About 150 professionals are expected to compose the scientific research environment.

São José dos Campos - SP, March 14, 2023 - Embraer, ITA (Aeronautical Technological Institute), and FAPESP (São Paulo State Research Support Foundation) held today the inauguration ceremony of the Engineering Research Center (CPE), dedicated to the Air Mobility for the Future studies.

The event, held at the ITA campus in Sao Jose dos Campos, Sao Paulo, was attended by the governor of the State of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, by the director of the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology, Lieutenant General Maurício Augusto Silveira de Medeiros, by the president of FAPESP, Marco Antonio Zago, and the rector of ITA, Professor Anderson Ribeiro Correia, among other leaders and researchers from the academic and innovation community.

The unprecedented initiative in Brazil in the field of Air Mobility for the Future was announced last year and brought together representatives from the scientific community and professionals from the aeronautical industry in activities based on three pillars: low-carbon aviation, autonomous systems, and advanced design and manufacturing. The goal is to find innovative technological solutions that will enhance the sustainability and competitiveness of the global innovation ecosystem.

The CPE counts on a shared investment of R$ 48 million (around US$ 10 million) over the next five years to purchase research equipment, research grants, and administrative support. Called FLYMOV, the applied research environment favors constructing and disseminating knowledge, training highly qualified human resources, and producing high-impact scientific and technological results.

"It is an immense satisfaction to accompany the beginning of the activities of the Engineering Research Center that brings together great talents in conducting applied research of high value to society," said Luís Carlos Affonso, Embraer's Vice-President of Engineering and Technology. "We are very excited about the partnership with ITA and other institutions that creates a favorable environment for the search for solutions focused on zero-carbon aviation, autonomous systems, and advanced manufacturing, fundamental to building future air mobility."

The CPE is expected to bring together about 150 professionals among professors, research fellows, and experts from the aeronautics industry who seek innovative technological solutions. This partnership enables the conditions for technology transfer between industrial, public, and third-sector players, enhancing the competitiveness of the Brazilian and global innovation ecosystem.

Images:

https://embraer.bynder.com/share/FD475F6E-9264-4205-84562A3EAD0500CA/

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) does business in Commercial and Business Aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing after-sales service and customer support. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft to the United States and Europe.

Share:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 22:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 504 M - -
Net income 2023 136 M - -
Net Debt 2023 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 632 M 2 630 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 15 427
Free-Float 93,8%
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,58 $
Average target price 5,53 $
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.31.38%2 632
BOEING6.76%121 855
AIRBUS SE6.43%99 815
DASSAULT AVIATION9.67%15 485
TEXTRON INC.-5.18%13 672
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED24.79%4 307