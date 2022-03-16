EMBRAER S A : Institutional Presentation IR - March 2022
03/16/2022 | 06:41pm EDT
March 22
DISCLAIMER
This presentation includes forward-looking statements or statements about events or circumstances which have not occurred. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business and our future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general economic, political and business conditions, both in Brazil and in our market. The words "believes," "may," "will," "estimates," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur. Our actual results could differ substantially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements.
EMBRAER
BUSINESS
AREAS
COMMERCIAL AVIATION
EXECUTIVE JETS
DEFENSE & SECURITY
SERVICES & SUPPORT
EMBRAER CONTINUOUS
EVOLUTION
Achieving maturity and efficiency through
PRAETOR JETS
the development of a customer-centric,
technology-driven portfolio of products
and services
E-JETS - E2
C-390
MILLENNIUM
PHENOM 300E
PHENOM 100EV
E-JETS
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE
Fiscal
Board
SHAREHOLDERS
Board of
Directors
Personnel and
ESG Committee
Audit, Risk and Ethic Committee
Strategy and
Innovation
Committee
Board of
Executive
Officers
Internal Audit
Audit, Risk and Ethic Committee
Securities
Trading
Committee
Risk and Internal
Controls
Financial
Management
Committee
Environmental Risk Committee
Compliance
Ethics
Committee
Sustainability
Committee
