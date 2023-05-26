EMBRAER S A : Institutional Presentation IR - May 2023
05/26/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
INVESTOR
RELATIONS
EMBRAER BUSINESS AREAS
Commercial
Executive
Defense &
Services &
Others
Aviation
Jets
Security
Support
EMBRAER
CONTINUOUS EVOLUTION
Achieving maturity and efficiency through the
development of a customer-centric,technology-drivenPraetor Jets portfolio of products and services
E-Jets E2
C-390 Millennium
Phenom 300E
Phenom 100EV
E-jets
CORPORATE
GOVERNANCE
STRUCTURE
Fiscal Board
SHAREHOLDERS
Board of
Directors
Personnel and
ESG Committee
Audit, Risk and
Ethic Committee
Strategy and
Innovation
Committee
Board of
Executive
Officers
Internal Audit
Audit, Risk and Ethic Committee
Securities
Trading
Committee
Risk and Internal
Controls
Financial
Management
Committee
Environmental Risk Committee
Compliance
Ethics
Committee
Sustainability
Committee
