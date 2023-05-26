Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EMBRAER S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:58 2023-05-26 pm EDT
18.48 BRL   +2.21%
05:44pEmbraer S A : Institutional Presentation IR - May 2023
PU
05:44pEmbraer S A : Apresentação Institucional RI - Maio 2023
PU
10:46aEmbraer E195-E2 Jets Leased by Malaysian Airline SKS Airways
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EMBRAER S A : Institutional Presentation IR - May 2023

05/26/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
DISCLAIMER

CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION: This presentation contains sensitive information,

so it must be limited to the employees directly involved (Embraer, third parties, partners, customers, etc.) and must not be disclosed in its partial or total form in any format to unauthorized persons. Screenshots or photos of this material are not allowed. If needed, a copy of this content must be requested to the responsible person in Embraer.

INVESTOR

RELATIONS

EMBRAER BUSINESS AREAS

Commercial

Executive

Defense &

Services &

Others

Aviation

Jets

Security

Support

CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION This information belongs to Embraer and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission from the Company.

INVESTOR

RELATIONS

EMBRAER

CONTINUOUS EVOLUTION

Achieving maturity and efficiency through the

development of a customer-centric,technology-drivenPraetor Jets portfolio of products and services

E-Jets E2

C-390 Millennium

Phenom 300E

Phenom 100EV

E-jets

CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION This information belongs to Embraer and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission from the Company.

INVESTOR

RELATIONS

CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE

STRUCTURE

Fiscal Board

SHAREHOLDERS

Board of

Directors

Personnel and

ESG Committee

Audit, Risk and

Ethic Committee

Strategy and

Innovation

Committee

Board of

Executive

Officers

Internal Audit

Audit, Risk and Ethic Committee

Securities

Trading

Committee

Risk and Internal

Controls

Financial

Management

Committee

Environmental Risk Committee

Compliance

Ethics

Committee

Sustainability

Committee

CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION This information belongs to Embraer and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission from the Company.

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:43:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EMBRAER S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 442 M - -
Net income 2023 122 M - -
Net Debt 2023 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 651 M 2 649 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 18 872
Free-Float 93,8%
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,61 $
Average target price 6,76 $
Spread / Average Target 87,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.26.35%2 651
BOEING4.61%120 842
AIRBUS SE12.18%105 395
DASSAULT AVIATION3.10%14 412
TEXTRON INC.-12.05%12 609
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.40%3 849
