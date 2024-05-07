- LOT to lease three new E195-E2s from Azorra

- All deliveries to take place between end July and September this year

- LOT Polish Airlines was the launch customer for Embraer's first E-Jet in March 2004

São José dos Campos, Brazil, May 7, 2024 -LOT Polish Airlines will add the Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) E195-E2 to their fleet to enhance operational flexibility and accommodate network expansion. LOT will lease three new E195-E2 from Azorra, reaffirming their commitment to sustainable growth with the addition of the 25% more efficient E2 to their fleet. The first jet will arrive by the end of July this year, with all aircraft deliveries completed by October.

LOT requires a flexible solution for its capacity needs as the airline's network grows. The E2 allows a seamless transition over just a few days for LOT's existing E-Jet first generation flight crews, and offers a spacious and comfortable cabin experience for passengers, delivering an unmatched travel experience with no middle seats. The new E2s also add flexibility, complementing LOTs larger narrow body aircraft at similar seat costs.

"Embracing the future with a nod to our pioneering past, we are pleased to announce the lease of three state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 jets from Azorra. This strategic enhancement to our fleet not only marks our continued commitment to sustainable aviation but also celebrates our partnership with Embraer since the introduction of the first E-Jet in 2004. With the E195-E2's exceptional efficiency and passenger comfort, we are set to enhance our network, introducing additional frequencies to selected destinations" - said Michał Fijoł, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines.

John Evans, CEO and founder of Azorra, said: "As an existing customer to Azorra, we're proud to support LOT in its strategic growth and operation of one of the youngest fleets in Europe. These new E195-E2s from our orderbook offer demonstrable benefits for LOT, reducing fuel burn, carbon emissions and operating costs, while enhancing passenger comfort. We thank Embraer and Pratt & Whitney for their ongoing partnership as we continue to expand the E2's customer base."

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, "LOT is a pioneer airline, the global launch customer for the E-jets, and though 90 airlines have since operated the aircraft - the first is always special. LOT's first move into the E2 is an important moment for Embraer. We're celebrating LOT's first E2s, the 20th anniversary of the E-Jet program, and our 25 year relationship with Poland's flag carrier - the first Embraer aircraft delivered to LOT was the ERJ145 in 1999. We look forward to our continued partnership with LOT, including the new opportunities for the E2 - the most fuel efficient, quietest, and least costly jet to operate in the small narrowbody segment."

The airline will configure E195-E2, which seats a maximum of 146 passengers, in a comfortable single class layout with 136 seats.

LOT was the first operator of the brand new E-Jet in 2004. The first flight, on 17th March 2004, was completed by an E170 from Poland's capital to Vienna. The 85-minute, 520km flight to Vienna marked the beginning of the extraordinary success of Embraer's new aircraft family; the 1800th E-Jet in the program, an E190-E2, was recently delivered to a customer in the Middle East.

Today LOT has a fleet of 43 E-jets making it one of the largest operators of E-jets in Europe. To date, LOT's E-jet fleet has flown 850 million kilometers, over 1.4m flight hours, and has carried more than 60m passengers - almost twice the population of Poland.

About LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines is a modern carrier connecting Central and Eastern Europe with the rest of the world. LOT's offer includes direct long-haul flights to airports in the United States, Canada, China, Japan and South Korea. The Polish carrier has been consistently increasing the number of its flights to those destinations, thus strengthening its position in Central and Eastern Europe. It operates its long-haul flights with Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most advanced wide-body aircraft in the world. Present in the sky since 1929, the Polish carrier is the 12th oldest airline worldwide, being one of the most internationally recognisable Polish brands.

About Azorra

Azorra is a relationship-driven aircraft lessor that provides leasing, financing, fleet transition and asset management solutions to aircraft investors, financiers and airline operators worldwide. Azorra's multi-cultural team reflects the global markets that we serve and includes core competencies in aviation law, aircraft finance, maintenance, marketing, sales and leasing. Our team is led by seasoned veterans having a shared history of success and is complemented with young professionals that bring fresh perspective, ideas and enthusiasm. Azorra currently owns and manages a fleet of more than 100 aircraft on lease to more than 37 operators in 31 countries, with total commitments of more than 160 aircraft including orders for new Airbus A220-100/300 aircraft and Embraer E190/195-E2 aircraft. The company is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has an office in Dublin, Ireland.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense and Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.