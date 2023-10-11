Luxair orders four Embraer E195-E2 and secures delivery positions for five more

ERA General Assembly, Innsbruck, Austria, 11 October 2023 - Embraer and Luxair, flag carrier of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, have signed a firm order for four E195-E2; the most efficient regional aircraft in the single aisle segment. The aircraft will complement the larger narrowbody aircraft recently ordered by the airline.

Luxair has ordered four E195-E2s, with two options and three purchase rights for more aircraft, with conversion rights to E190-E2 as required. The first aircraft delivery is scheduled for Q4 2025.

"We continue to develop our airline and secure its long term future. These cutting edge aircraft are additional proof of our commitment to sustainability and passenger comfort. The E195-E2 has both the lowest noise and fuel burn in the regional aircraft market and will provide needed flexibility in our network. Our passengers will benefit from the spacious and quiet cabin and big overhead hand-luggage bins. The E195-E2 is a great fit for Luxair and our passengers," said Gilles Feith, Luxair CEO.

Martyn Holmes, CCO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, "It's great to welcome Luxair back to the Embraer Family; in the past Luxair has operated ERJ-145 and Emb-120. The E2 is perfectly suited to Luxair's operations and ambitions, closely complementing Luxair's existing and on-order fleet, ensuring the maximum level of fleet and network optimization to the airline for the long-term. The E2's special power is that its new technology, low noise and environmental footprint, make it possible for airlines to manage both their growth and sustainability goals."

Images: https://embraer.imagerelay.com/share/17427f4836d4492580a5aca57128aaf0