EMBRAER S A : Minutes of 2023 Annual General Meeting

EMBRAER S.A. Publicly Held Company CNPJ/ME No. 07.689.002/0001-89 NIRE 35.300.325.761 MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS HELD ON APRIL, 28, 2023 Date, Time and Place: On April 28, 2023, at 10:00 am, ("Company" or "Embraer"), exclusively by digital means, through the Microsoft Teams electronic platform, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/2022. Previous Publications: First call notice published in the editions of March 28, 29 and 30, 2023, in the newspaper O Vale (pages 6, 6 and 6) and Valor Econômico (pages C5, A10 e B4). The Financial Statements, the Management Report, the Independent Auditors' Opinion, the Fiscal Council's Opinion and the Audit, Risk and Ethics Committee's Opinion related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022 were published on April 17, 2023 in the newspapers O Vale (pages 1 to 16) and Valor Econômico (digital only) Composition of the Presiding Table: The Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, Alexandre Gonçalves Silva, in accordance with Section 23 of the Bylaws, assumed the chairmanship of the Shareholders' Meeting, having invited the Legal Executive Vice-President & Chief Compliance Officer, Fabiana Klajner Leschziner, to act as secretary of the meeting and, to compose the presiding table, the Chief Executive Officer, Francisco Gomes Neto, and the Executive Vice President for Finance and Investor Relations, Antonio Carlos Garcia. Attendance: Shareholders representing 59.4% of the Company's capital stock were present, as evidenced (i) by the attendances registered by means of the electronic platform made available by the Company, pursuant to RCVM 81, and (ii) by the valid distance voting ballots received through the B3 Central Depository, the bookkeeping agent for the shares issued by the Company and directly by the Company, in accordance with CVM regulations. The Coordinator of the Audit, Risk and Ethics Committee, João Cox Neto, the chairman of the Fiscal Council, Ivan Mendes do Carmo, and as representative of KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., Moacyr Piacenti, were also present. Initial Clarifications: The Chairman reminded those present that the counting of votes will be carried out in accordance with the Bylaws. Page | 1

Cont. of the Minutes of the AGM of Embraer S.A. held on April 28, 2023 Agenda: To resolve on: To review the management accounts and to examine, discuss and approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, together with the Management Report and the Opinion of the Fiscal Council; To review and resolve on the allocation of the income for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022; To define the number of members to compose the Board of Directors; To elect the members of the Board of Directors; To elect the members of the Fiscal Council; To determine the aggregate annual compensation of the Company's management; and To determine the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council. Reading of Documents, Receipt of Votes, Drawing up and Publication of the Minutes: By proposal of the Board, (i) the reading of the Call Notice and the Management Manual and Proposal was waived, since they are fully known to the shareholders, as was as the reading of the consolidated voting map of remote votes, adjusted in accordance with the voting limitation rules pursuant to the Company's Bylaws, with the said map having been published by the Company; and (ii) it is hereby recorded that the minutes of this Shareholders' Meeting will be drawn up in summary form, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 1 of section 130 of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Corporate Law"). Additionally, the publication of the minutes to which this Shareholders' Meeting refers, with the omission of the signatures of the attending shareholders, was approved, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 2 of section 130 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. The afore mentioned proposal received 82.285.161 approvals, 0 abstentions and 0 rejections. Resolutions: After analyzing and discussing the matters included in the Agenda, the Shareholders resolved: 1. To approve the annual report and accounts of the Management, as well as the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, accompanied by the Management Report and the Fiscal Council report. This proposal received 118.522.423 approvals, 9.468.976 abstentions and 140.414 rejections. Page | 2

Cont. of the Minutes of the AGM of Embraer S.A. held on April 28, 2023 To approve the allocation of income for the year ended December 31, 2022, in the following terms: considering the lack of legal and statutory profit reserves, management proposes that the loss for the year in the total amount of R$953,656,213, be recorded as "Accumulated Losses" in the Company's Shareholders' Equity. This proposal received 122.080.538 approvals, 5.989.594 abstentions and 61.680 rejections. 3. To approve that the Board of Directors be composed of 11 (eleven) effective members, for a term of 2 (two) years. This proposal received 121.104.617 approvals, 6.591.683 abstentions and 435.512 rejections. 4. Considering that, for the election of eight (8) members of the Board of Directors, the voting mechanism established in section 31 of the Company's Bylaws was adopted, the following slate proposed by the current Board of Directors of the Company was elected: Alexandre Gonçalves Silva, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 39.565.565-1-SSP / SP and enrolled with Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/ME) under No. 022.153.817-87, resident and domiciled in the City and State of São Paulo, , with a business address in the City of São José dos Campos, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 2170, Putim, CEP 12227-901, as Chairmanof the Board of Directors; Raul Calfat, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 5.216.686-7-SSP/SP and enrolled with Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/ME) under No. 635.261.408-63, resident and domiciled in the City and State of São Paulo, with business address in the same city, at Avenida Faria Lima 201, 20th floor, Pinheiros, CEP: 05426-100, as Vice-Chairmanof the Board of Directors; Claudia Sender Ramirez, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 23.417.461-4-SSP/SP and enrolled with Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/ME) under No. 282.612.068-90, resident and domiciled in the City and State of São Paulo, with business address in the same city at Rua Nicolau Gagliardi 354, Pinheiros, CEP 05429- 010; Dan Ioschpe, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of identity card RG No. 3018532915-SSP/RS and enrolled with Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/ME) under No. 439.240.690-34, resident and domiciled in the city and State of São Paulo, with Page | 3

Cont. of the Minutes of the AGM of Embraer S.A. held on April 28, 2023 business address in the same city, at Rua Luigi Galvani 146, 13th floor, CEP 04575-020;Kevin Gregory McAllister, American, married, metallurgical and material engineer, bearer of US Passport No. 642626346, resident and domiciled in West Chester, Ohio, United States of America, with business address in the city of Boca Raton, 2500 N Military Trl , Ste 470, 33431, Florida, United States of America; Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha, Brazilian and American, married, consultant, bearer of identity card RG No. 404.399, Ministry of the Navy, RJ and enrolled with Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/ME) under No. 004.275.077-66, resident and domiciled in the city of Weston in the State of Florida, United States of America, 1538 Cardinal Way, 33327; Márcio Fernando Elias Rosa, Brazilian, divorced, lawyer, bearer of Identity Card No. 11.415.470-3-SSP/SP and enrolled with Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/ME) under No. 037.166.398-93, resident and domiciled in the City of Brasília, Federal District, with a business address in the same city, at Esplanada dos Ministérios, Block J - Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, 8th floor, suite 800, CEP 70045-900;Todd Messer FreemanAmerican, married, administrator, bearer of American Passport No. 561616359, resident and domiciled in Westport, Connecticut, United States of America, with business address in the same city, 11 Bermuda Road, 06880, as members of the Board of Directors. This proposal received 118.317.307 approvals, 5.209.060 abstentions and 4.605.445 rejections. It is hereby recorded that, by the Federal Government, pursuant to Paragraph 1 of Section 27 of the Bylaws, Pedro Luís Farcic, Brazilian, married, military officer, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 333.722-COMAER and enrolled with Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/ME) under No. 049.978.368-93, resident and domiciled in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, with business address in the same city at Avenida Dom. Pedro I, no. 100, Cambuci, CEP 01552-000, was appointed and is hereby elected as an effective member, and Heraldo Luiz Rodrigues, Brazilian, married, military, holder of Identity Card RG No. 357.925-COMAER and enrolled at CPF / ME under No. 033.708.348-71, resident and domiciled in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, with business address at the same city at Avenida General Justo, 160, building DECEA, CEP 20.021-130, as his alternate. By the Embraer Employees Investment Club (Clube de Investimentos dos Empregados da Embraer - CIEMB) the following were appointed and are hereby elected: Alexandre Magalhães Filho, Brazilian, married, accountant, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 5.865.168-SSP/SP and enrolled with Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/ME) under No. Page | 4