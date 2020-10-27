Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  EMBRAER S.A.    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EMBRAER S A : New business jet travelers help fuel order recovery during pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 01:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Visitors talk in front of the Praetor 600 aircraft on the Embraer stand in 2019 during the EBACE at Cointrin Airport in Geneva

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Affluent travelers avoiding commercial flights during the pandemic are helping fuel a recovery in pre-owned corporate aircraft transactions this year and reviving shoots of demand for new planes even as the business aviation industry braces for a slump in 2020 deliveries.

Jets built as corporate aircraft, which can carry from roughly a handful to 19 travelers, tout less risk of exposure to the coronavirus because their passengers can avoid airports and generally select who comes on board.

Private flights have mostly recovered better than those of commercial airlines, with operators like NetJets reporting improved demand this summer.

Corporate planemakers, such as Canada's Bombardier Inc , have been watching to see whether the rebound in leisure flights would translate into new aircraft orders.

Pre-owned jet transactions are bouncing back to near 2019 levels, while lawyers and brokers are seeing orders for new planes trickling in after a pandemic-induced lull, generating cautious optimism for corporate planemakers as they begin reporting quarterly earnings this week.

"There's just so much more activity than we anticipated four or five months ago," said Don Dwyer, managing partner at Guardian Jet, which does aircraft brokerage, appraisals, and consulting.

"In April you could hear crickets chirping for new orders."

The private jet industry, which delivered 809 new business jets in 2019, has still not recovered since its peak of 1,317 deliveries in 2008, said analyst Brian Foley.

But pre-owned transactions for the first nine months of 2020 range from flat to down 8%, on an annual basis, depending on the data source, surprising aviation analysts Foley and Rolland Vincent. During the third quarter, transactions rose 9% to 643, according to Vincent's JetNet IQ data.

Executives attribute the improvement in the pre-owned market to a combination of tax incentives this year in the United States, the world's largest market for corporate planes, along with demand from first-time and occasional business jet travelers, upgrades, and charter companies.

Small through super mid-sized planes which carry up to 10 passengers are especially in demand for domestic leisure travel, executives said.

September business aviation flights in the United States, Caribbean and Canada were up 1.2% compared with August but remain down almost 17% on an annual basis, according to Argus TRAQPak data.

Amanda Applegate, a partner at Aerlex Law Group, said she has done post-COVID-19 transactions for new-model Bombardier Challenger 350s, Embraer SA Praetors, along with Gulfstream G500 and G600 jets, some of which were for clients who previously flew commercially.

More first-time buyers and clients who used to fly commercial at least part of the time now opt to fly private either because of concerns over COVID-19, or because airlines have scaled back their schedules, she said.

Florida attorney Stewart Lapayowker is seeing planemakers offer discounts off retail pricing to win deals. "I think you're seeing manufacturers get realistic about their new aircraft pricing," he said.

At Canadian plane-share operator AirSprint, which is taking two pre-owned planes post-COVID-19, the number of new fractional owners increased by 36% between April and October compared with the same period in 2019, said Chief Operating Officer James Elian. Fractional ownership allows passengers to invest in a private jet to gain access to it.

Flexjet, scheduled to accept delivery of more than 10 aircraft by year's end, including Praetor 500s and Challenger 350s, has not seen a steep cutback on flying private compared with previous downturns, said Chief Operating Officer Megan Wolf.

"This time around has been different."

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Denny Thomas and Matthew Lewis)

By Allison Lampert


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER INC. 3.13% 0.33 Delayed Quote.-83.42%
EMBRAER S.A. -2.96% 6.88 End-of-day quote.-65.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EMBRAER S.A.
01:27aEMBRAER S A : New business jet travelers help fuel order recovery during pandemi..
RE
10/21EMBRAER S A : Delivers Seven Commercial and 21 Executive Jets in 3Q20
AQ
10/20EMBRAER S A : C-390 Millennium receives Aviation Week Grand Laureate in the Defe..
AQ
10/20ALASKA AIR : Airlines launches Embraer 175 jet service in the state of ; Service..
AQ
10/20EMBRAER S A : Delivers Seven Commercial and 21 Executive Jets in 3Q20
PU
10/19'BAD MATH' : Airlines' COVID safety analysis challenged by expert
RE
10/19'BAD MATH' : Airlines' COVID safety analysis challenged by expert
RE
10/15Coronavirus exposure risk on airplanes very low, U.S. defense study finds
RE
10/13EMBRAER S A : Air Peace Grows Fleet to 26 With New Aircraft
AQ
10/13Malaysia Airlines' survival in doubt as political support dims
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 386 M - -
Net income 2020 -608 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 901 M 901 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 18 734
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,89 $
Last Close Price 1,22 $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 136%
Spread / Lowest Target 112%
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-65.13%928
THE BOEING COMPANY-48.62%94 466
AIRBUS SE-49.53%63 067
TEXTRON INC.-21.10%8 025
DASSAULT AVIATION-36.41%7 569
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.59.65%6 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group