Melbourne, Florida - May 23, 2024 - Embraer, a global leader in aerospace innovation, today announced a landmark agreement with Avfuel to increase its uptake of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ (SAF) at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (KMLB) to one load per week.

The duo first entered into a SAF agreement in July 2021 in support of Embraer's flight operations out of MLB. This agreement saw Avfuel deliver one 8,000-gallon truckload of Neste MY SAF per quarter to Sheltair MLB, the FBO that provides storage and handling services for Embraer.

With the updated weekly agreement commencing in April, the extended partnership is expected to result in a total of 240,000 U.S. gallons of SAF delivered to Embraer in 2024, representing a significant increase when compared to previous years. Each truckload will provide a 19 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions, resulting in a 570 metric ton reduction in carbon emission for the year.

"Embraer's collaboration with Avfuel and Sheltair marks a pivotal milestone in our journey toward net-zero emission flight operations," said Michael Amalfitano, President and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. "Our continued investment in SAF demonstrates our dedication to reducing emissions today and driving the industry closer to the net-zero aviation goal by 2050."

C.R. Sincock, II, Avfuel's Executive Vice President, said: "Embraer has been a steadfast partner in SAF adoption from day one. We are proud to play a part in its impressive sustainability journey by drastically increasing SAF supply to help fulfill its team's admirable sustainability goals. The Avfuel team also extends its gratitude to Sheltair for the pivotal role it plays in making this agreement possible with industry-leading fuel safety and handling services."

Leonel Rivera, Senior Vice President of FBO Operations for Sheltair, said, "Sheltair is excited to support Embraer by handling and storing these SAF deliveries. This collaboration between Sheltair, Embraer and Avfuel shows our commitment to reaching the industry's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. By combining our knowledge and resources, we will be able to handle and store weekly fuel deliveries of SAF."

Embraer's investment in SAF will primarily support flight demonstrations, deliveries and production flights in Melbourne. In addition to its investment in SAF, Embraer continues to improve the efficiency of its current portfolio of aircraft, explore alternative low-to-zero-emission propulsion technologies, and offer complimentary carbon offsetting to new Embraer Executive Care customers through its partnership with 4AIR. These efforts support the company's environmental commitments, which include achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040, and net-zero aviation by 2050, aligned with the industry's Fly Net Zero commitment.

About Embraer Executive Jets

Embraer is creating tomorrow's world of bespoke private air travel today, utilizing industry-leading innovation, design, and technology-all the while incorporating sustainable and socially responsible practices. As a global company with more than 54 years in aerospace, Embraer delivers the ultimate experience in business aviation through aircraft that feature disruptive performance, technology and comfort. Its portfolio consists of the Phenom 100EX, which offers unmatched cabin comfort, the highest levels of operational versatility and enhanced pilot-centric avionics; the Phenom 300E, which is the best-selling light jet for the past 12 consecutive years; and the Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600, the most disruptive and technologically advanced midsize and super-midsize business jets, respectively. Every day, Embraer business aircraft operate around the globe, supported by a strong, responsive customer support network that's top-ranked in service across the industry. For more information, visit executive.embraer.com.

About Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™

Now commercially available, SAF is the most effective way to reduce the carbon footprint of air travel. Neste MY SAF can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%* compared to fossil jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form. Made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil, Neste MY SAF meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes it an optimum solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from air travel, without requiring new investments or modifications to aircraft or fuel infrastructure.

For more information about sustainable aviation fuel, visit Avfuel.com/SAF or contact Keith Sawyer at ksawyer@avfuel.com.

*When used in neat (unblended) form over the fuel's life cycle and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology.

About Avfuel Corporation

Avfuel provides fuel and services-including sustainable fuel and initiatives-to the global aviation industry and is the leading independent supplier in the United States. Established as a supply and logistics company more than 50 years ago, Avfuel is core competent in every aspect that surrounds the delivery of fuel-from refinery to wingtip. Avfuel combines global access with personalized service throughout a fueling network of more than 3,500 locations worldwide and 675+ Avfuel-branded FBOs. Our 100% dedication to aviation demonstrates our passion and commitment to a global community that prospers on the movement of goods and services around the world.

Media Contacts

Embraer: Lauren Merlino, Corporate Communications, 321-361-7446, lauren.merlino@embraer.com

Avfuel: Marci Ammerman, Vice President Marketing, 734-663-6466, mammerman@avfuel.com