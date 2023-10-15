· Completion of the tests is a significant step towards achieving the aviation industry's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 and Embraer's target of net-zero by 2040.

· Tests provided significant knowledge on the systems' performance when utilizing fuel that has a composition of 100% SAF on Pratt & Whitney and Honeywell engines.

Melbourne, Florida, October 15, 2023 - Embraer today announced it has successfully tested the Phenom 300E and Praetor 600 on 100% neat sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The tests, with one engine running on 100% SAF, were performed at Embraer's Melbourne facility and provided significant insight into systems' performance when utilizing blends up to 100% SAF, which was provided by World Fuel. The tests had collaboration of the engine and fuel system suppliers Honeywell Aerospace, Parker, Pratt & Whitney Canada and Safran.

The use of SAF is a critical part of Embraer's commitment to sustainability, and this milestone demonstrates the company's dedication to adapting our current products to be as sustainable as possible and promoting its adoption among customers and in the industry. SAF is a renewable energy source that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel, making it a crucial part of Embraer's targets of reaching carbon-neutral operations by 2040 and support the aerospace sector to achieve the net-zero emissions target by 2050.

"We are proud to have successfully flown the Phenom 300E and Praetor 600 on 100% neat SAF, an important step as our operators are increasingly interested in and adopting this fuel," said Michael Amalfitano, Embraer Executive Jets President and CEO. "This achievement is an important milestone in our journey towards net-zero emissions by 2050 and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability, our customers and our stakeholders."

Currently, all Embraer aircraft are approved to use a blend of up to 50% of SAF mixed with conventional Jet Fuel, based on ASTM International specifications. However, possible future specifications allowing for fuels containing up to 100% SAF can maximize the potential for reducing emissions by utilizing sustainable, non-fossil-based sources.

Embraer's commitment to sustainability is a core part of its business strategy, and the company is continuously exploring new ways to reduce its environmental impact. The Phenom 300 and Praetor 600 flights on 100% neat SAF are significant milestones in these efforts, and Embraer will continue working toward a more sustainable future for the aviation industry through additional efforts such as the research and development of low- and zero-emission alternative propulsion systems, such as electrification, hybrid-electric, and hydrogen.

About the Phenom 300E

The Phenom 300E is the fastest and longest-ranged single-pilot jet, with a high-speed cruise of 464 knots and a five-occupant range of 2,010 nautical miles (3,724 km) with NBAA IFR reserves. With its class's best climb and field performance, the Phenom 300E costs less to operate and maintain than its peers. The aircraft is capable of flying at 45,000 feet (13,716 meters), powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW535E1 engines with 3,478 pounds of thrust each. The pilot-friendly cockpit enables single-pilot operations and offers the advanced Prodigy Touch Flight Deck, based on the acclaimed Garmin 3000 avionics suite. It is also the first and only to offer Embraer's Runway Overrun and Awareness Alerting System (ROAAS), and also features autothrottle, both of which reduce workload. The aircraft features carried from a class above include single-point refueling, an externally serviced lavatory, and an airstair.

Additionally, the Phenom 300E offers a spacious cabin with the Embraer DNA Design and a baggage compartment among the largest in its category. The largest windows in the class deliver abundant natural lighting in the cabin as well as in the private lavatory. The comfort of the seats, with reclining and full movement capability, is enhanced by the best pressurization among light jets (6,600 ft. maximum cabin altitude). The Phenom 300E features distinct temperature zones for pilots and passengers, a wardrobe and refreshment center, voice and data communications options, and an entertainment system.

About the Praetor Jets

The Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600 are the most technologically advanced aircraft in their categories. The Praetor 500 surpassed certification goals, achieving an intercontinental range of 3,340 nautical miles (6,186 km) with four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves. The Praetor 500 is the farthest- and fastest-flying midsize jet, capable of true North America corner-to-corner, nonstop flights, such as Miami to Seattle or Los Angeles to New York. Its sibling, the Praetor 600, is the farthest-flying super-midsize jet in the world, capable of nonstop flights from Paris to New York or São Paulo to Miami. With four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves, the Praetor 600 has intercontinental range of 4,018 nautical miles (7,441 km).

The Embraer DNA Design interior eloquently explores every dimension of the cabins of the Praetor jets, including a six-foot-tall, flat-floor cabin, with stone flooring, and a vacuum service lavatory. The class-exclusive turbulence reduction capability and 5,800-foot cabin altitude, complemented by a whisper-silent cabin, have set the highest standards in customer experience in both the midsize and super-midsize categories. The largest baggage compartment in the class is complemented by a generous wardrobe and a full vanity in the rear private lavatory.

Advanced technology throughout the cabin is also a trait of the Embraer DNA Design, beginning with the industry-exclusive Upper Tech Panel that displays flight information and offers cabin management features also available on personal devices through Honeywell Ovation Select. High-capacity, ultra-high-speed connectivity for all aboard is available through Viasat's Ka-band, with typical speeds of around 20Mbps and video streaming capability, another industry-exclusive in midsize jets.

About Embraer Executive Jets

Embraer is creating tomorrow's world of bespoke private air travel today, utilizing industry-leading innovation, design, and technology-all the while incorporating sustainable and socially responsible practices. As a global company with more than 54 years in aerospace, Embraer delivers the ultimate experience in business aviation through aircraft that feature disruptive performance, technology and comfort. Its portfolio consists of the Phenom 100EX, which offers unmatched cabin comfort, the highest levels of operational versatility and enhanced pilot-centric avionics; the Phenom 300E, which is the best-selling light jet for the past 11 consecutive years; and the Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600, the most disruptive and technologically advanced midsize and super-midsize business jets, respectively. Every day, Embraer business aircraft operate around the globe, supported by a strong, responsive customer support network that's top-ranked in service across the industry. For more information, visit executive.embraer.com.