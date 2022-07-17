EMBRAER S A : , Raízen partnership stimulates production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

This initiative reinforces the sustainability agenda of both companies, contributing to the air transport industry's decarbonization Farnborough, UK, July 17, 2022 - Embraer and Raízen today signed a Letter of Intent with a commitment to stimulate the development of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production ecosystem, reinforcing the sustainability agenda of both companies. Among all intentions, Embraer will become the first aircraft manufacturer to use (SAF) that may be distributed by Raízen, a global leader in bioenergy. This initiative benefits the air transport industry worldwide, and the use of this technology is a fundamental part of Embraer's strategy to neutralize the carbon footprint of its operations by 2040 as more than 60% of emissions in the company's operations (scope 1) arise from the use of aviation fuel in tests and production flights. "SAF plays a key role in reducing aviation emissions in the short and medium term. Therefore, this agreement aims to stimulate the growth and sustainability of the value chain as a whole," said Carlos Alberto Griner, Vice President of People, ESG and Communications at Embraer. "ESG is one of the pillars of our strategic plan and we are looking at every opportunity to accelerate the reduction of our carbon emissions." The movement also reinforces Raízen's commitment to the development and research of sustainable fuels for sectors that are mobilizing to seek solutions to their carbon footprint reduction challenges. "As an integrated energy company, Raízen has challenging goals as we intend to expand the offer renewable energy and fuel sources to the market by 80% and make this increase as efficient as possible in our production process to help produce the impact on our customers," said Antonio Cardoso, Vice President of Marketing and Services at Raízen."As the largest sugarcane ethanol producer in the world, it is only natural that we are looking at a possible supply of SAF. This partnership with Embraer, a global reference, reinforces the sustainability agenda and expansion of the company's portfolio." The expectation is that Raízen will help Embraer reach the goal of having SAF blends representing 100% of its fuel consumption in Brazil by 2030. "The partnership with Raízen demonstrates our pioneering spirit on the subject and symbolizes the many opportunities for strategic partnerships that can generate new business possibilities in the area of sustainable fuels for our company, and regarding the air transport industry as a whole," said Roberto Chaves, Embraer's Chief Procurement Officer. About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. About Raízen Reshaping the future of energy, Raízen has a broad portfolio of renewable solutions and unique business model to lead its markets and drive the global energy transition. Causing positive impacts for all stakeholders, Raízen is committed to generating today the energy of tomorrow through sustainable and profitable growth guided by viable and solid goals aligned with its purpose. With advanced proprietary technologies, Raízen has expanded its renewables portfolio with products such as second-generation ethanol (E2G), biogas, biomethane and bioelectricity generated from 100% clean energy sources. Since its inception, Raízen already has avoided 30 million tons of C02 emissions, and its goal is to expand the decarbonization potential of its products by avoiding over 10 million tons of CO2 emissions per year. Raízen's key goals include becoming companies' best decarbonization partner, which is why it undertook a target to reach 80% of its EBITDA generated by renewable businesses and energy by 2030. With over 40,000 employees, Raízen operates 35 bioenergy parks with installed capacity of 105 million tons and some 1.3 million hectares of cultivated area using the latest technology and completely mechanized harvesting. In the 2021/22 crop year, the company produced 3.5 billion liters of ethanol, 6.2 million of tons of sugar and 2.9 TWh of bioenergy from sugarcane biomass. With a network of over 7,900 reseller service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, Raízen serves every day millions of consumers on their journeys, with its offering ranging from the exclusive Shell V-Power family fuels to the convenience and benefits of payment using the Shell Box app. Through the Nós Group (joint venture with FEMSA Comercio), Raízen operates in the convenience and proximity retailing segments through over 1,400 Shell Select stores and OXXO markets. In the 2021/22 crop year, it sold 34 billion liters of fuels through its nationwide network, which is supported by over 70 distribution terminals, 19 ports and 70 supply terminals in airports. Raízen is one of Brazil's largest companies. Reporting net revenue of R$196 billion in the 2021/22 crop year, Raízen creates new jobs, generates income, drives economic growth and causes positive social impacts through various initiatives, notably the Raízen Foundation, a not-for-profit institution dedicated for over 20 years to educating children and young adults in socially vulnerable situations.

