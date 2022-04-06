Log in
EMBRAER S A : The A-29 Super Tucano fleet reaches 500,000 flight hours

04/06/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2022 - Embraer announced today, during the 2022 edition of FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio) in Chile, that the worldwide fleet of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft has reached 500,000 flight hours. With more than 260 units delivered, the aircraft has already been selected by more than 15 air forces worldwide, including the United States Air Force (USAF), as well as several countries in Latin America, including Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Brazil, the first aircraft operator in the world. "We are delighted to share this important milestone with the Chilean Air Force, our long-time customer," said Bosco Costa Junior, Chief Commercial Officer, Embraer Defense and Security. "In addition to 500,000 flight hours, the A-29 has also accumulated more than 60,000 hours in combat. In fact, it is the only advanced light attack, reconnaissance, and training turboprop platform currently in production with proven combat capabilities across the world." "Since the arrival of the first units of these aircraft to the Chilean Air Force, in 2009, the A-29 Super Tucano has stood out for its operational versatility, robustness and operating costs. I thank Embraer for having chosen FIDAE to celebrate this important milestone in the Super Tucano's operational history," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Chilean Air Force, Air Force General Arturo Merino Núñez. Developed in response to the demanding requirements of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the A-29 Super Tucano can perform a broad range of missions that include light attack, aerial surveillance and interception, and counterinsurgency. The A-29 is rugged and versatile, being able to operate from remote and unpaved runways on advanced operational bases in hostile environments with little support-all with low operating costs and high availability (above 90%). In addition to combat roles, the aircraft is widely used as an advanced trainer. Its ability to simulate combat missions and upload and download flight data has made it a highly effective training platform. As a genuine multi-mission aircraft, the A-29 is flexible enough to provide air forces with a single platform for light attack, armed reconnaissance, close air support, and advanced training, thus optimizing their fleets. It is equipped with a variety of state-of-the-art sensors and weapons, including an electro-optical/infrared system with laser designator, night vision goggles, secure communications and a data-link package. Its systems allow the gathering and sharing of time-critical information, and the aircraft can operate as part of a networked environment. In summary, the A-29 Super Tucano represents the gold standard in its field, combining superior aircraft performance with 21st-century weapons, integrated sensors and surveillance systems to create a highly effective component of airpower. Other customers include Indonesia, Lebanon and the Philippines. In Africa, customers include Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Angola and, most recently, Nigeria. Photo caption: (L-R) Bosco Costa Junior, Chief Commercial Officer, Embraer Defense and Security, Air Force General Arturo Merino Núñez, Commander-in-Chief of the Chilean Air Force, and Rafael Daher, Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Latin America, Embraer Defense and Security. Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Share:

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 19:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
