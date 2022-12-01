EMBRAER S A : Wins Order for Five E195-E2 Aircraft

São José dos Campos, Brazil, November 30th, 2022 - Embraer has secured a new firm order for five E195-E2 aircraft from an undisclosed airline with exciting new plans for future growth.

Embraer will deliver four aircraft by the end of 2023, with the final aircraft completing the deal in early 2024. The list price value of the contract is US$389.4 million, which will be added to Embraer's Q4 backlog.

