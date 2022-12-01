Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EMBRAER S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-30 pm EST
13.55 BRL   +0.30%
03:54aEmbraer S A : Wins Order for Five E195-E2 Aircraft
PU
03:54aEmbraer S A : Eve Announces First Vertiport Operator Partner Bluenest by Globalvia, Showcasing its Growing Urban Air Traffic Management Customer Group
PU
11/30BofA Securities Adjusts Embraer Price Target to $27 From $28, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EMBRAER S A : Wins Order for Five E195-E2 Aircraft

12/01/2022 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

São José dos Campos, Brazil, November 30th, 2022 - Embraer has secured a new firm order for five E195-E2 aircraft from an undisclosed airline with exciting new plans for future growth.

Embraer will deliver four aircraft by the end of 2023, with the final aircraft completing the deal in early 2024. The list price value of the contract is US$389.4 million, which will be added to Embraer's Q4 backlog.

Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

Aircraft image: https://embraer.imagerelay.com/ml/085d644b815540788eb9e05c25e039e9

About Embraer

Embraer is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural customers. The company also provides after-sales services & support through a worldwide network of wholly-owned entities and authorized agents.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world. The aircraft transport over 145 million passengers per year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and is the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Share:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 08:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMBRAER S.A.
03:54aEmbraer S A : Wins Order for Five E195-E2 Aircraft
PU
03:54aEmbraer S A : Eve Announces First Vertiport Operator Partner Bluenest by Globalvia, Showca..
PU
11/30BofA Securities Adjusts Embraer Price Target to $27 From $28, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/30Embraer S A : Wins Order for Five E195-E2 Aircraft - Form 6-K
PU
11/30Embraer Obtains $389.4 Million Order for Five Aircraft
MT
11/30Brazil's Embraer gets fresh order for five E195-E2 aircraft
RE
11/23Embraer S A : and TUI Sign Services Agreement for the E-Jets E2 Fleet
PU
11/22Energia Update live event on Dec 5th
AQ
11/18Embraer S A : Bradesco BBI 12th CEO Forum Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York 15-17Nov
PU
11/18Embraer S A : Bradesco BBI 12º Forum CEO Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Nova Iorque 15-17Nov (so..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMBRAER S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 558 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 77,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 895 M 1 895 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 15 427
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,58 $
Average target price 4,68 $
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-45.04%1 895
BOEING-12.91%106 609
AIRBUS SE-2.81%88 681
TEXTRON INC.-8.90%14 902
DASSAULT AVIATION59.16%12 974
AVICOPTER PLC-40.25%3 993