    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/20 04:07:51 pm EDT
12.68 BRL   -1.86%
EMBRAER S A : and 4AIR Partner to Offer Complimentary Carbon Offsetting to New Business Jets Owners
PU
05/20EMBRAER S A : installs Ka-Band in Flexjet's Legacy 500 fleet in Europe
PU
05/17EMBRAER S A : delivers 1500th Ipanema aircraft amid year of record sales
PU
EMBRAER S A : and 4AIR Partner to Offer Complimentary Carbon Offsetting to New Business Jets Owners

05/21/2022 | 06:16am EDT
Geneva, Switzerland, May 21, 2022 - Embraer and 4AIR announced today that new Embraer business jets customers who enroll in the company's Embraer Executive Care program will receive 25 hours of complimentary carbon-neutral flight hours through 4AIR, offsetting their carbon emissions during their first year of ownership. "Embraer is committed to ensuring that the future of aviation is sustainable, and to that end we are aiming to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040 and are supporting the industry´s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Our partnership with 4AIR will incentivize business jet customers to make their own long-term commitment to sustainability and demonstrate ways they can start acting now, even as alternatives like SAF are not yet abundant and new technologies are still in development," said Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support. 4AIR President Kennedy Ricci said, "We are pleased to join with Embraer in this initiative, which will start owners and their new aircraft on the right foot for the beginning of their sustainability journey. The carbon offset credits Embraer is providing for Executive Care customers will have a real impact on the climate-changing emissions their jets generate. These credits not only will offset the climate impact of their flight activity, but also produce real economic benefits for people in the countries where these credits fund projects." Embraer, as part of its commitment to building a sustainable future, announced new ESG targets in 2021. To achieve this goal, the company is beginning to increase its use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and is simultaneously working to make products 100% compatible with SAF. Additionally, Embraer is researching and developing a range of products, services, and disruptive sustainable technologies, including electrification, hybrid, and other innovative energy alternatives. The company will also be offsetting any residual emissions that cannot be reduced through efficiency projects, available alternative energy or advancing technology. Embraer, through 4AIR, will offer carbon offset credits at no cost to customers. Projects funded by 4AIR carbon offset credits include renewable energy programs, the enhancement of carbon-absorbing forests and the support of local projects that reduce deforestation, generating social and economic benefits. After completion of the 25 flight hours through the inaugural Executive Care program, Embraer's customers will be able to continue their commitment to fighting climate change through participation in 4AIR programs. The initial 25 hours are at 4AIR's Level 1 (Bronze) which offsets 100 percent of carbon dioxide emissions. Embraer customers may opt to continue to participate at that level or increase their commitment to becoming emissions-neutral (by offsetting non-carbon climate-changing emissions such as nitrous oxides) or reducing emissions through measures such as operational changes or the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Image link: https://eej.imagerelay.com/sb/a1b7109a-4186-4838-b979-4d8e50e27f9b/emb-fleet Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About Embraer Executive Jets Embraer is creating tomorrow's world of bespoke private air travel today, utilizing industry-leading innovation, design, and technology-all the while incorporating sustainable and socially responsible practices. As a global company with more than 50 years in aerospace, Embraer delivers the ultimate experience in business aviation through aircraft that feature disruptive performance, technology and comfort. Its portfolio consists of the Phenom 100EV, which offers the business aviation experience in its purest form; the Phenom 300E, which is the best-selling light jet for the past ten consecutive years; and the Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600, which with best-in-class flight range, are the most disruptive and technologically advanced midsize and super-midsize business jets, capable of continent-crossing and ocean-spanning missions, respectively. Every day, Embraer business aircraft operate around the globe, supported by a strong, responsive customer support network that's top-ranked in service across the industry. For more information, visit executive.embraer.com. About 4AIR 4AIR is an industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for private aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction. The 4AIR framework offers four levels, each with specific, science-based goals, independently verified results and progressively greater impacts on sustainability that make it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, support for new technologies and other strategies. All carbon credits through 4AIR are quantified and verified through the most respected and international leading bodies that issue and register credits, including the American Carbon Registry, Climate Action Reserve, Verified Carbon Standard (VERRA) and The Gold Standard. Additionally, end-of-year commitment audits are independently verified by third parties. 4AIR also serves the demand signal working groups with the World Economic Forum's Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition. For more information, visit us at www.4air.aero.

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 21 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 10:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 002 M - -
Net income 2022 20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -60,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 914 M 1 914 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 15 427
Free-Float 93,8%
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-48.91%1 914
AIRBUS SE-4.84%88 697
THE BOEING COMPANY-36.85%75 221
DASSAULT AVIATION62.74%13 632
TEXTRON INC.-18.70%13 499
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.63%4 098