EMBRAER S A : and Amelia Announce Pool Program Extension Agreement

The airline has been supported by Embraer since 2010

Paris, June 21st, 2023 - Embraer announced that it has signed a multi-year contract extension with Amelia for the Pool Program. With this agreement, the customer will continue to receive support for a wide range of repairable components for the airline's fleet of 13 ERJ. The company has been supporting Amelia since 2010, when the airline was known as Regourd Aviation. Currently, Embraer's Pool Program supports more than 60 airlines worldwide.

"We are very pleased to extend our Pool Program contract with Amelia. The airline is a long-term partner of Embraer. We are always looking for improvements on the Pool Program for our aircraft and this renewal shows us that we are on the right path", says Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support.

"We look forward to continuing the partnership with Embraer, which has been providing us with unfailing support in the supply of the parts necessary for the maintenance of our aircraft for several years," says Alain Regourd, CEO of Amelia by Regourd Aviation group.

Embraer provides support to airlines worldwide, with its technical expertise and its vast component services network. The results are significant savings in repair and inventory carrying costs and a reduction in warehousing space and resources required for repair management, while ultimately providing guaranteed performance levels. Embraer Services & Support's portfolio offers a wide range of competitive solutions designed for each customer to support the growing fleet of Embraer aircraft worldwide and deliver the best after-sales experience in the global aerospace industry.

About Amelia by Regourd Aviation

Major player in the aviation sector in Europe and Africa since 1976, Amelia by Regourd Aviation is a French aeronautical group that monitors and maintains its aircraft and operates its flights.

Amelia's fleet, made up of 19 aircraft, including 13 Embraer, meets the needs of its various international activities: regular lines under its flag or on behalf of major European companies, air freight, staff rotation, medical evacuations and charter flights.

As part of its quality and safety program, Amelia is IOSA certified, the IATA reference standard that verifies the safety of air carrier operational procedures.

About Embraer

Embraer is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural customers. The company also provides after-sales services & support through a worldwide network of wholly owned entities and authorized agents.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere worldwide, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and is the leading exporter of high-value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Embraer's APAC headquarters is in Singapore, and its China headquarters is in Beijing.